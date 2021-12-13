Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Goa vs Punjab: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Goa will square off against Punjab in the 5th round fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday morning.

Punjab have had a decent run in the competition as they sit 2nd in the Elite Group E points table with three wins and a single loss in four matches. Goa, on the other hand, have had a disappointing run this season. They are placed 5th in the group standings with a single win and four losses in their four games.

Goa have already crashed out of the competition, while Punjab’s fate is no longer in their hands. In order to advance to the quarterfinals, they will have to win this game and hope that Rajasthan lose their match.

Goa vs Punjab Match Details

Match: Goa vs Punjab, Round 5, Elite Group E, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 14th, 2021, Tuesday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Metallurgical and Engineering Consultant Ltd Sail Stadium, Ranchi

Goa vs Punjab Pitch Report

It is a good surface to bat on, but it will get slower as the match progresses. With time, the spinners will grow into the game, and the team winning the toss might opt to bat first.

Goa vs Punjab Weather Forecast

A bright sunny day is expected in Ranchi on Tuesday. There is zero chance of rain, while the temperature is likely to stay between 11 to 24 degrees celsius.

Goa vs Punjab Probable XIs

Goa

Goa lost their last game to Railways by two wickets. Batting first, Goa posted a total of 241/7 in 50 overs, with Eknath Kerkar scoring an unbeaten 70 runs and Suyash Prabhudessai scoring 55 runs.

The Goan bowlers tried their best to defend the mediocre total, but they failed to hold on to their nerves in the dying moments of the game. Shubham Rajane and Amit Yadav were the picks of the bowlers with three wickets and two wickets to their names respectively.

Probable XI:

Manthan Khutkar, Aditya Kaushik, Snehal Suhas Kauthankar (C), Eknath Kerkar (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Suyash Prabhudessai, Amulya Pandrekar, Lakshay Garg, Amit Yadav, Felix Alemao, Vijesh Prabhudessai

Punjab

Punjab dismantled Services in their last game, winning by nine wickets. Services posted a decent total of 260/5 in 50 overs. Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar bagged two wickets in his quota of ten overs. Riding on Abhishek Sharma’s unbeaten knock of 169 runs off 117 deliveries, Punjab made a mockery of the chase and hunted down the total inside 38 overs.

Probable XI

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh (C), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Arshdeep Singh, Siddarth Kaul

Goa vs Punjab Match Prediction

Punjab and Goa are in contrasting form at the moment. While Punjab are on a three-game winning run, Goa are on a three-game losing run. The momentum is on Punjab’s side, and it would be difficult for Goa to stop them.

Prediction: Punjab are expected to win this fixture.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

