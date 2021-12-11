Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Goa vs Railways: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Goa will be up against Railways in the fourth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi.

Goa sit in fourth place in the Elite Group E points table with a single win and two losses in three games. Meanwhile, Railways are fifth in the group after losing all three matches they have played so far.

Both Goa and Railways are now out of the race for the knockouts, and will be playing for pride.

Goa vs Railways Match Details

Match: Goa vs Railways, Round 4, Elite Group E, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 12, 2021, Sunday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Goa vs Railways Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA Oval Ground is a sporting wicket with something in it for everyone.

While the surface has enough runs to offer to the batters, the pacers will get help in the morning, and the spinners will also grow into the game as the match progresses.

Goa vs Railways Weather Forecast

A sunny day with zero chance of rain has been predicted in Ranchi on Sunday. Meanwhile, the temperature level is expected to stay between 11 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Goa vs Railways Probable XIs

Goa

Goa lost their last game to Services by one wicket. Batting first, Goa could only manage a total of 154/10 in 40.1 overs, with Suyash Prabhudessai top-scoring with 32 runs.

The Goa bowling unit did try their best to defend the total but could not stop the opposition. Felix Alemano returned with four wickets, while Lakshay Gard accounted for three.

Probable XI:

Snehal Suhas Kauthankar (C), Aditya Kaushik, Eknath Kerkar (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Suyash Prabhudessai, Darshan Misal, Lakshay Garg, Amit Yadav, Manthan Khutkar, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Felix Alemao

Railways

Railways lost their last game to Rajasthan by six wickets. Railways posted a total of 233/9 in 50 overs, batting first.

While Shivam Chaudhary scored 63 runs, Saurabh Singh scored an unbeaten fifty. Railways’ bowlers could not defend the total as they conceded the game inside 46 overs.

Skipper Karn Sharma and Shivam Chaudhary picked up two wickets each for Railways.

Probable XI

Pratham Singh, Mrunal Devdhar, Shivam Chaudhary, Mohammad Saif, Saurabh Singh, Karn Sharma (C), Ashish Sehrawat (WK), Dhrushant Soni, Akshat Pandey, Amit Mishra, Harsh Tyagi

Goa vs Railways Match Prediction

Goa and Railways have no momentum at the moment as both teams are struggling badly in their batting department. However, Goa are still doing a decent job with the ball.

They will look to register their second win in the tournament.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Goa are likely to win this contest.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Karn Sharma to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far