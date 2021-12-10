Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

On Saturday, Gujarat will lock horns with Himachal Pradesh in a third-round game of the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Gujarat are third in the Elite Group A points table with one win and one defeat in two games. They began their campaign with a win, but lost their next game. They will be eager to bounce back, and stay alive in the race for the knockouts.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh are a place behind their opponents, with the same number of wins and losses as Gujarat from two games. Himachal lost their opening game, but beat Jammu and Kashmir in their last game. They will look to build some momentum with back-to-back wins.

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Match Details

Match: Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 3, Elite Group A, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: December 11th, 2021, Saturday; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Pitch Report

It is not a very high-scoring wicket, but it has enough runs for the batters. The surface also has some purchase for the spinners, making it an ideal wicket for a competitive game.

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast

It is predicted to be a bright day with clear skies in Mumbai on Saturday. While there is no chance of rain, the temperature is likely to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Probable XIs

Gujarat

Gujarat lost their last game to Odisha by three wickets. Despite Kathan Patel's unbeaten 130, Gujarat could only manage 224-9 in their allotted 50 overs after batting first. However, they lost in the last over of the game. Siddharth Desai did an excellent job with the ball, scalping three wickets in his quota of ten overs.

Probable XI: Dhruv Raval, Kathan Patel, Bhargav Merai, Het Patel (C & WK), Rahul V Shah, Ripal Patel, Siddharth Desai, Hemang Patel, Piyush Chawla, Roosh Kalaria, Chintan Gaja.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh won their last game against Jammu and Kashmir by 63 runs. Batting first, Himachal Pradesh posted 250-8 in their allotted 50 overs. Akash Vasisht played a blinder of 51 runs of 28 deliveries, while Amit Kumar and Rishi Dhawan added 49 and 44 runs, respectively.

Himachal Pradesh's bowling never allowed Jammu and Kashmir to settle down in their chase, wrapped them up for 187 in 42.3 overs. Rishi Dhawan was the chief destructor with three wickets.

Probable XI: Shubham Arora (WK), Prashant Chopra, Amit Thakur, Nikhil Gangta, Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan (C), Akash Vasisht, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Gurvinder Singh, Arpit Guleria.

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Match Prediction

Himachal Pradesh will be high on confidence after winning their last game comprehensively. However, Gujarat are a much stronger side than Himachal's last opponents. It's a must-win game for Gujarat, and they're expected to come hard at Himachal to stay alive in the competition.

Prediction: Gujarat could win this game.

Edited by Bhargav

