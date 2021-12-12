Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Gujarat vs Vidarbha: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Gujarat and Vidarbha will lock horns in an Elite Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai from December 12, Sunday.

Gujarat had an impressive start to their campaign, beating Jammu and Kashmir by five wickets in their season opener. However, they lost track by losing against Odisha and Himachal Pradesh by three wickets and 97 runs, respectively. They will need some big wins to make the knockouts.

Meanwhile, Vidarbha are having a decent campaign, winning two of their three games thus far. They started their campaign with wins over Himachal Pradesh and Andhra by seven and eight wickets, respectively. However, they lost to Odisha in their third game by six wickets.

Gujarat vs Vidarbha Match Details

Match: Gujarat vs Vidarbha, Elite Group A.

Date and Time: December 12, Sunday; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Gujarat vs Vidarbha Weather Report

The weather on matchday should be good for a full game. There should be no rain interruptions, and the temperature should hover around 35 degrees Celsius, with a lot of humidity.

Gujarat vs Vidarbha Pitch Report

Both batters and bowlers could love these conditions in Mumbai. Batters will need to spend some time in the middle before going for their shots. A first-innings score of around 250-300 can be expected. However, the chasing side will need to bring their A-game to the fore.

Gujarat vs Vidarbha Probable XIs

Gujarat

Kathan Patel is having a top campaign, as he has scored 168 runs in three innings at an average of 84 so far. His strike rate is also impressive.

Probable XI: Ripal Patel, Het Patel (C & WK), Siddharth Desai, Hemang Patel, Piyush Chawla, Bhargav Merai, Roosh Kalaria, Chintan Gaja, Saurav Chauhan, Kathan Patel, Rahul V Shah.

Vidarbha

Atharva Taide has impressed for Vidarbha in the tournament. He has scored 244 runs in three innings.

Probable XI: Faiz Fazal (C), Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Sarwate, Ganesh Satish, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Akshay Wadkar, Aditya Thakare, Atharva Taide, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Yash Rathod.

Gujarat vs Vidarbha Prediction

Vidarbha are a confident team with a pretty decent blend of experience and youth in both batting and bowling. They are expected to beat Gujarat.

Edited by Bhargav

