Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Himachal Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Himachal Pradesh will lock horns with Jammu and Kashmir in the 2nd round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on Thursday.

Himachal Pradesh had a tough start to the competition as they lost their opening game to Vidarbha by seven wickets. On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir are no different from their opponents.

They also lost their opening game to Gujarat by five wickets. A close contest is on the cards now as both sides will be looking to register their first win of the tournament.

Himachal Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Details

Match: Himachal Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 2, Elite Group A, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 9th, 2021, Thursday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Himachal Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir Pitch Report

The surface is suitable for batting, and enough runs are available for the batters. However, the bowlers can also get some purchases from the wicket by hitting the right areas. The team winning the toss is likely to field first.

Himachal Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast

A clear sunny day is predicted in Thane on Thursday. While there is no chance of rain, the temperature level is expected to stay between 23 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir Probable XIs

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh lost their last match to Vidarbha by seven wickets. Batting first, Himachal Pradesh were bundled out for a total of 213 in 46 overs, with skipper Rishi Dhawan top-scoring with 61 runs off 50 deliveries.

The bowlers could not contain the opposition while defending the target, and Vidarbha completed the chase inside 40 overs. Gurvinder Singh was the only standout bowler for Himachal Pradesh with two wickets.

Probable XI

Shubham Arora (WK), Prashant Chopra, Amit Thakur, Nikhil Gangta, Rishi Dhawan (C), Arpit Guleria, Mayank Dagar, Akash Vasisht, Amit Kumar, Gurvinder Singh, Vinay Galetiya

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir lost their last game to Gujarat by five wickets. They failed to turn up with the bat and scored only 171/10 in 42.1 overs while batting first. Parvez Rasool played a brilliant knock of 76 runs off 77 deliveries, but no other batter could accompany him.

However, the bowlers tried their best to defend the total, but they didn’t have enough runs on the board. Umar Nazir Mir accounted for two wickets with the ball.

Probable XI

Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Pundir (C), Henan Nazir, Vivrant Sharma, Parvez Rasool, Umar Nazir Mir, Ian Dev Singh (WK), Auqib Nabi, Abdul Samad, Mujtaba Yousuf

Himachal Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Prediction

It will be a contest between two weak batting units. While Jammu and Kashmir have a stronger bowling unit, Himachal Pradesh have a slight advantage in the batting department. If they can negate the Jammu and Kashmir bowling threat, Himachal Pradesh will have a real chance to secure a victory.

Prediction: Himachal Pradesh are expected to win this contest.

