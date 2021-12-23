Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Himachal Pradesh vs Services: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

Himachal Pradesh will lock horns with Services in the first semifinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Friday. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host this exciting clash.

Himachal Pradesh beat Uttar Pradesh convincingly in the quarterfinals. Himachal Pradesh skipper Rishi Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl first. The bowlers did a fine job of restricting Uttar Pradesh to 207/9. It was a tricky chase for the Himachal side, but the batters were up to the task as Prashant Chopra (99) and Nikhil Gangta (58) helped them win by five wickets.

Services, on the other hand, beat Kerala in the quarterfinals. Put in to bat, Kerala struggled to adapt to the conditions and were bowled out for 175. Opener Ravi Chauhan top-scored with 95 as Services won by seven wickets.

Himachal Pradesh vs Services Match Details:

Match: Himachal Pradesh vs Services, Semi-Final 1, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 24th 2021, Friday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Himachal Pradesh vs Services Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is a belter of a track. Batters enjoy the surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat.

Himachal Pradesh vs Services Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Jaipur are expected to range between 12 and 25 degrees Celsius. No rain is predicted on Thursday. Expect a full game to be played.

Himachal Pradesh vs Services Probable XIs

Himachal Pradesh

The bowlers did a fantastic job of restricting Uttar Pradesh to 207/9. Vinay Galetiya picked up three wickets and was well-supported by the other bowlers. Contributions from Prashant Chopra (99) and Nikhil Gangta (58) helped them chase down the target in the 46th over.

Probable XI

Shubham Arora (wk), Prashant Chopra, Nikhil Gangta, Rishi Dhawan (c), Amit Kumar, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Pankaj Jaiswal, Sidharth Sharma

Services

Diwesh Pathania picked up three wickets and Abhishek Tiwari and Pulkit Narang chipped in with two each as they knocked over Kerala for 175. Opener Ravi Chauhan scored 95 and skipper Rajat Paliwal remained unbeaten on 65 to guide Services across the line.

Probable XI

Ravi Chauhan, Lakhan Singh, Mumtaz Qadir, Rajat Paliwal (c), Mohit Ahlawat, Devender Lohchab (wk), Pulkit Narang, Abhishek Tiwari, Diwesh Pathania, Pal Raj Bahadur, Gahlaut Rahul Singh

Himachal Pradesh vs Services Match Prediction

Both Himachal Pradesh and Services have been brilliant in the competition. They won their respective quarterfinal fixtures convincingly and will look to carry forward the momentum. It will all come down to handling nerves in crunch situations.

Prediction: Himachal Pradesh to win this encounter.

Himachal Pradesh vs Services live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

