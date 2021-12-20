Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Himachal Pradesh will take on Uttar Pradesh in the first quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host this high-octane contest.

Himachal Pradesh topped the Elite Group A with 12 points and won three of their five games. They defeated Odisha in their last group game and sealed a berth in the quarter-finals. Batting first, Himachal Pradesh posted a massive 360 on the board, losing five wickets. The bowlers then stepped up to knock over Odisha on 297, winning the game by 63 runs. They will be high in confidence after that impressive win.

Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, finished in second position in the Elite Group C. They also won three games out of five and finished with 12 points to their name. They played the pre-quarter final against Madhya Pradesh and defeated them convincingly. The bowlers did a fine job to knock over Madhya Pradesh for 234.

The batters then stepped up and backed up their bowlers to chase down the total in the last over with five wickets in hand. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Match Details

Match: Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh, Quarter Final 1, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 21st 2021, Tuesday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Pitch Report

The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium is a belter of a track. Batters enjoy playing on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers often go on a journey and tend to miss their mark.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast

The temperature in Jaipur is expected to range between 8 and 23 degrees Celsius. There is no rain predicted on Tuesday and we expect a full game to be played.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Probable XIs

Himachal Pradesh

Skipper Rishi Dhawan top scored with 91 and contributions from the top-order batters helped them post 360 on the board against Odisha. Mayank Dagar starred with the ball, picking up six wickets as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Shubham Arora (wk), Prashant Chopra, Amit Kumar, Sumeet Verma, Rishi Dhawan (c), Mayank Dagar, Akash Vasisht, Nikhil Gangta, Ayush Jamwal, Vinay Galetiya, Arpit Guleria

Uttar Pradesh

Yash Dayal picked up three wickets and was well-supported by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shivam Mavi, who took two wickets apiece as they knocked over Madhya Pradesh on 234. Fifties from Akshdeep Nath (78) and Rinku Singh (58*) helped them chase down the total in the last over.

Probable XI

Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal (wk), Karan Sharma (c), Sameer Rizvi, Akshdeep Nath, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shivam Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Match Prediction

Both sides have looked good in the competition so far and will look to maintain the high level. Players from both sides have fired in unison and will be eager to keep performing in the knockout stages of the competition.

Uttar Pradesh look a well-settled unit and we expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Uttar Pradesh to win this encounter.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: HotStar

