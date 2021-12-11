Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Jharkhand vs Haryana: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report

Jharkhand and Haryana will lock horns in the Elite Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Sunday.

Jharkhand have won one game and lost the other so far in the two contests they have played. They are in third position on the points table in the Elite Group C.

Under Virat Singh’s leadership, Jharkhand have done a decent job so far. Varun Aaron and Anukul Roy are the key players to watch out for in the Jharkhand side.

Meanwhile, Haryana have lost both the matches they have played thus far and are at the bottom of the points table. They are the current wooden spoon holders and require some big wins in order to stage a grand comeback in the tournament.

Although Haryana have some IPL stars in their side, they have so far failed to put up a good collective performance.

Jharkhand vs Haryana Match Details

Match: Jharkhand vs Haryana, Elite Group C

Date and Time: December 11, 2021, Sunday, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur

Jharkhand vs Haryana Weather Report

Mullanpur is experiencing cool weather of 15 degrees Celsius with no rainfall expected. We can expect a full 100-over game without any interruptions.

Jharkhand vs Haryana Pitch Report

The surface is a bit sticky and slower bowlers will come into play during the middle overs, with the average first innings score being 240-250.

Jharkhand vs Haryana Probable XIs

Jharkhand

Ishank Jaggi and Nazim Siddiqui will open the innings for Jharkhand. Virat Singh will be the captain of the side. Varun Aaron will be a key bowler while Anukul Roy’s form will be crucial for Jharkhand to win this encounter.

Probable XI: Ishank Jaggi, Nazim Siddiqui (wk), Utkarsh Singh, Virat Singh (c), Shahbaz Nadeem, Kumar Deobrat, Rahul Shukla, Anukul Roy, Bal Krishna, Kaushal Singh, Varun Aaron

Haryana

Himanshu Rana and Chaitanya Bishnoi will open the innings. Harshal Patel, the leading IPL star last season, will be in prime focus. Yuzvendra Chahal will lead the bowling attack for Haryana.

Probable XI: Himanshu Rana, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Shivam Chauhan, Yashu Sharma, Rohit Sharma (wk), Harshal Patel (c), Sanjay Dhull, Sanjay Pahal, Amit Rana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohit Sharma

Jharkhand vs Haryana Prediction

Jharkhand are expected to get the better of a relatively weaker Haryana side in this crucial encounter. Jharkhand have several match-winners in their side and would be keen to jump into the top two spots on the points table.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

