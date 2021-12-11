Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Jharkhand vs Saurashtra: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report

Jharkhand will lock horns with Saurashtra in the fourth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The IS Bindra Cricket Stadium in Mohali will host this exciting Elite Group C fixture.

Jharkhand have won only a single game so far in the competition. They lost to Haryana in their previous fixture. After electing to field first, the Jharkhand bowlers failed to pick wickets as Haryana posted 281 on the board, losing three wickets. The batters tried hard but kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they were knocked over on 253, losing the game by 28 runs.

Saurashtra have been on a roll in the competition so far, winning all three games. They defeated Hyderabad comprehensively in their last encounter. Bowling first, the Saurashtra bowlers did a fine job of knocking over Hyderabad on 221.

The batters then stepped up with H Desai remaining unbeaten on 101 to guide his side across the line. They will be high in confidence and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Jharkhand vs Saurashtra Match Details

Match: Jharkhand vs Saurashtra, Round 4, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 12 2021, Sunday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, PCA, Mohali

Jharkhand vs Saurashtra Pitch Report

The pitch at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium is a belter of a track. The bowlers often go on a journey on missing their mark. Fans can expect a high-scoring game at this venue on Sunday.

Jharkhand vs Saurashtra Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mohali is expected to range between 9 and 22 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Jharkhand vs Saurashtra Probable XIs

Jharkhand

The bowlers struggled to pick wickets in their last game as Haryana posted 281 on the board, losing three wickets. Utkarsh Singh (78) and Md Nazim (62) tried their level best but the other batters failed to contribute as they fell short by 28 runs.

Probable XI

I R Jaggi, Md Nazim (wk), Utkarsh Singh, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary (c), K R Singh, Anukul Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vikash Singh, Vivek Tiwari, Rahul Shukla

Saurashtra

Prerak Mankad starred with the ball for Saurashtra, picking up four wickets as it helped them knock over Hyderabad on 221. The other bowlers too chipped in with a wicket each. H Desai remained unbeaten on 101 and was well-supported by Sheldon Jackson (65) and Prerak Mankad (49) as they chased down the total in 39 overs.

Probable XI

Snell Patel (wk), H Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Prerak Mankad, A V Vasavada, Chirag Jani, D A Jadeja, Samarth Vyas, Yuvraj Chudasama, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Chetan Sakariya

Jharkhand vs Saurashtra Match Prediction

Jharkhand lost to Haryana in their last game. Meanwhile, Saurashtra defeated Hyderabad comprehensively and will be high in confidence. Both sides will come out all guns blazing on Sunday.

Saurashtra have the winning momentum behind them. Fans can expect them to carry it forward by defeating Jharkhand on Sunday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Saurashtra to win this encounter

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Saurabh Tiwary to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far