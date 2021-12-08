Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Jharkhand vs Uttar Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Round 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 sees Jharkhand square off against Uttar Pradesh. Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali will host this Elite Group C fixture.

Jharkhand faced Delhi in their opening game of the competition, where they suffered a loss. After being asked to bat first, Jharkhand posted 263 on the board, thanks to contributions from skipper Virat Singh and K R Singh.

The bowlers then failed to back up their batters as they could only manage to pick up four wickets. Delhi chased down the total with three overs to spare.

Virat Singh will be hoping for a better performance from his teammates in their next clash.

Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile, lost to Saurashtra in their opening game of the tournament. After winning the toss and electing to field first, the bowlers did a fine job of knocking over Saurashtra on 223.

The batters then failed to adapt to the conditions. Only three batters managed to get into double digits as they were bundled out on 191, falling short by 32 runs.

Uttar Pradesh need to be on their toes while facing Jharkhand in their next fixture.

Jharkhand vs Uttar Pradesh Match Details:

Match: Jharkhand vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 2, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 9th 2021, Thursday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Mohali

Jharkhand vs Uttar Pradesh Pitch Report

The pitch at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers will get an extra zip off the surface and the batters need to be patient while playing their strokes.

The surface is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Jharkhand vs Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mohali is expected to range between 9 and 23 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Jharkhand vs Uttar Pradesh Probable XIs

Jharkhand

Skipper Virat Singh (79) and K R Singh (69) helped Jharkhand post 263 on the board, losing eight wickets. The bowlers then failed to back up their batters as the team went down by six wickets.

Probable XI

Ishank Jaggi, Md Nazim (wk), Utkarsh Singh, Virat Singh (c), Kumar Deobrat, K R Singh, Anukul Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sushant Mishra, Varun Aaron, Rahul Shukla

Uttar Pradesh

Shivam Mavi and Yash Dayal picked up four and three wickets respectively to help them knock over Saurashtra on 223. Almas Shaukat (51) and Rinku Singh (65) tried their level best but couldn’t take their side across the line as they lost the game by 32 runs.

Probable XI

Almas Shaukat, Aryan Juyal (wk), Priyam Garg, Karan Sharma (c), Aksh Deep Nath, Rinku Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mohsin Khan

Jharkhand vs Uttar Pradesh Match Prediction

Both sides have lost their respective opening games of the competition. Both sides have failed to play as a unit and will be looking forward to registering their first win of the tournament.

Jharkhand have a good balance to their unit and are expected to beat Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Prediction: Jharkhand to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

