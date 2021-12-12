Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Meghalaya vs Mizoram: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Meghalaya will square off against Mizoram in the fourth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur on Sunday.

Meghalaya have been in fantastic form in the competition so far as they sit second in the Plate group points table with three wins in three matches. Mizoram, on the other hand, sit one place behind in third with two wins and a single loss in their respective three games.

Meghalaya will look to keep their winning momentum going with an eye on the top spot. Meanwhile, it is a must-win game for Mizoram if they want to stay alive in the race to the knockouts.

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Match Details

Match: Meghalaya vs Mizoram, Round 4, Plate, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 12, 2021, Sunday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Pitch Report

It's a good wicket to bat on and the batters will enjoy their time out in the middle. However, the pacers will get some movement in the air and off the pitch in the morning hours.

Expect the team winning the toss to field first.

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Weather Forecast

It will be an ideal day for cricket as the sun will shine bright and there is no chance of rain. The temperature is expected to remain between 9 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Probable XIs

Meghalaya

Meghalaya defeated Manipur by 111 runs in their last game. Batting first, Meghalaya posted 258/7 in 50 overs, with Punit Bisht scoring 85 runs and Chirag Khurana contributing 50 runs.

Meghalaya’s bowlers breathed fire defending the total and wrapped up the opposition for 147 runs in 49.2 overs. Nafees Siddique was the star with the ball as he returned with six wickets in his kitty.

Probable XI: Chirag Khurana, Kishan Lyngdoh, Rohit Shah, Punit Bisht (C & WK), Larry Sangma, Akash Choudhary, Dippu Sangma, Ram Gurung, Dwaraka Ravi Teja, Aryan Bora, Nafees Siddique

Mizoram

Mizoram won their last game against Arunachal Pradesh by five wickets. Bowling first, Mizoram restricted Arunachal Pradesh to 218/7 in 50 overs. Parvez Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers, scalping three wickets in his spell.

Riding on Taruwar Kohli’s unbeaten 94 runs, Mizoram completed the chase inside 48 overs.

Probable XI: Uday Kaul (C & WK), Taruwar Kohli, Iqbal Abdulla, Amatea Lalhmangaiha, Remruatdika Ralte, Vikash Kumar, Parvez Ahmed, Zothanzuala, Joseph Lalthankhuma, G Lalbiakvela, Bobby Zothansanga

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Match Prediction

Meghalaya have solid momentum coming into this game as they have been ruthless with their approach so far, winning three games out of three in comfortable fashion.

While Mizoram have also done well in their respective three matches, they have to up their game massively to challenge Meghalaya.

Prediction: Meghalaya are likely to win this contest.

