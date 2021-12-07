Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Meghalaya vs Sikkim: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Meghalaya will face Sikkim in their opening game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on Wednesday at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground.

Meghalaya and Sikkim are placed in the Plate Group alongside Bihar, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur.

Meghalaya had a decent run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season as they finished third in the Plate Group with four wins and a single loss in five matches. They will be hoping to take one step ahead this time by finishing at the top and qualifying for the knockouts.

On the other hand, Sikkim had a season to forget last time around. They only managed a single win and four losses in their respective five games. Sikkim need to lift their game massively to leave a mark in the competition.

Meghalaya vs Sikkim Match Details

Match: Meghalaya vs Sikkim, Round 1, Plate, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 8th, 2021, Wednesday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Meghalaya vs Sikkim Pitch Report

The pitch at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground has been good for batting and a score of 250 is par at this venue. The team winning the toss is likely to field first.

Meghalaya vs Sikkim Weather Forecast

It will be a perfect day for a game of cricket in Jaipur on Wednesday. While no rain is predicted, the temperature level is expected to range between 11 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Meghalaya vs Sikkim Probable XIs

Meghalaya

Chirag Khurana, Punit Bisht, and Dwaraka Ravi Teja are expected to lead the batting unit for Meghalaya. Anish Charak, Akash Choudhary and Chengkam Sangma are likely to handle the bowling responsibilities.

Probable XI: Chengkam Sangma, Dippu Sangma, Larry Sangma, Chirag Khurana, Punit Bisht, Dwaraka Ravi Teja, Anish Charak, Akash Choudhary, Rohit Shah, Nafees Siddique, Yogesh Tiwari

Sikkim

Ajit Karthik, Kranthi Kumar and Mandup Bhatia are likely to form the batting core. Meanwhile, Md Saptulla and Palzor Tamang, alongside the all-rounders, will lead the bowling charge.

Probable XI: Tashi Bhalla, Mandup Bhutia, Nitesh Gupta, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Kranthi Kumar, Lee Yong Lepcha, James Lepcha, Liyan Khan, Md Saptulla, Palzor Tamang, and Ashish Thapa

Meghalaya vs Sikkim Match Prediction

Meghalaya will enter this game as the favorites as they have a stronger squad than their opponents. They have some quality players with experience of playing at the top level. Meghalaya also defeated Sikkim easily by six wickets in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Meghalaya are likely to win this contest.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Meghalaya Sikkim 0 votes so far