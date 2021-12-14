Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Nagaland vs Mizoram: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Nagaland and Mizoram will lock horns in the plate group of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at Soul Feel Cricket Stadium, Jaipur, on December 13, Monday.

Nagaland has won two and lost two contests so far in the tournament. They started the tournament with two back-to-back wins over Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh by eight and five wickets respectively. Later, they lost to Bihar and Tripura by 138 runs and 10 wickets respectively.

Mizoram have also endured a similar tournament as they have lost two matches and won two so far. They won against Bihar by seven wickets, but lost their second fixture to Sikkim by four wickets. Mizoram came back strongly to win against Arunachal Pradesh by five wickets but then lost again to Meghalaya by 19 runs.

Nagaland vs Mizoram Match Details

Match: Nagaland vs Mizoram, Plate Group.

Date and Time: December 14, Monday, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Soul Feel Cricket Stadium, Jaipur.

Nagaland vs Mizoram Weather Report

Jaipur weather has been great of late and the same looks set to continue on Monday. Temperatures will hover around 20-25 degrees Celsius and there will be no rain interruption.

Nagaland vs Mizoram Pitch Report

The pitch will assist bowlers a lot with slow and spin bowlers finding good momentum in the middle overs. Teams will look to target a 200-plus score as chasing can be tough in this encounter.

Nagaland vs Mizoram Probable XIs

Nagaland

Nagaland’s No.3 batter Shrikant Mundhe has scored 174 runs in four innings and is leading the run-scoring charts for the side. On the bowling front, Imliwati Lemtur is the leading wicket-taker for the side with seven scalps from four matches.

Probable XI: Joshua Ozukum, Sedezhalie Rupero, Shrikant Mundhe, Rongsen Jonathan (c), Chetan Bist (wk), Hem Chetri, Chopise Hopongkyu, Khrievitso Kense, Abu Nechim, Imliwati Lemtur, Nagaho Chishi.

Mizoram

Mizoram skipper and keeper-batter Uday Kaul has scored 287 runs in four innings for the team. Meanwhile, Remruatdika Ralte has picked up nine wickets in four innings to lead the wicket-charts for his side.

Probable XI: Amatea Lalhmangaiha, Zothanzuala, Uday Kaul (c & wk), Taruwar Kohli, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Iqbal Abdulla, Bobby Zothansanga, G Lalbiakvela, B Lalnunfela, Parvez Ahmed, Remruatdika Ralte.

Nagaland vs Mizoram Prediction

Both sides have relatively weak squads and we can expect a low-scoring contest between these two sides. However, Nagaland has been better on the bowling front and their bowlers can inspire their side to a win in this dead rubber.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

