Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir will lock horns in an Elite Group A game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane from December 12, Sunday.

Odisha have been unstoppable in Elite Group A, having won their last three games. They started their campaign with a win over Andhra by 63 runs. They then beat Gujarat and Vidarbha by three and six wickets, respectively.

Odisha are currently atop the points table in Elite Group A. They will be keen to stay there as the tournament progresses to the business end. Their batting strength should be key in helping them bag more wins.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir have lost all three games they've played to languish at the bottom of the points table. They lost to Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra by five wickets, 63 runs and two wickets, respectively.

Jammu and Kashmir will need some collective inspirational performances to make a strong comeback, and climb up in the points table.

Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Details

Match: Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group A.

Date and Time: December 12, Sunday; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane.

Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir Weather Report

Thane should have decent weather on matchday. As per the forecast, the temperature could hover around 35 degrees Celsius, and there should be no interruptions due to rain.

Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir Pitch Report

The surface is expected to produce a good contest between bat and ball. The wicket is two-paced, so one might expect a few deliveries to trouble the batters in the middle overs. The team winning the toss should look to chase.

Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir Probable XIs

Odisha

Odisha captain Subhranshu Senapati has been in good touch in the tournament, scoring 188 runs in three games at an average of 94. In the bowling front, Jayanta Behera has been the pick of the bowlers, picking up seven wickets from three innings.

Probable XI: Ashish Rai, Govinda Poddar, Anurag Sarangi, Biplab Samantray, Jayanta Behera, Abhishek Raut, Subhranshu Senapati (c), Rajesh Mohanty, Debabrata Pradhan, Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Sandeep Pattnaik.

Jammu and Kashmir

Ram Dayal is having a good tournament with the willow, scoring over 130 runs in two innings. He will be eager to deliver the goods against favourites Odisha in his next game. Meanwhile, Abdul Samad needs to put up some big knocks to help his team.

Probable XI: Shubham Khajuria, Vivrant Sharma, Shubham Pundir (c), Ian Dev Singh (wk), Parvez Rasool, Abdul Samad, Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Ram Dayal, Umar Nazir Mir, Waseem Raza.

Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir Prediction

Also Read Article Continues below

Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir are having exactly contrasting campaigns in the tournament. Odisha have won all their games, while Jammu and Kashmir are yet to win any. Odisha would be keen to bag another win over their relatively weak opposition in this game and continue their winning momentum in the tournament.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Abdul Samad to score 50+ runs? Yes No 1 votes so far