Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Odisha have been unstoppable in the Elite Group A with a hat-trick of wins. They started the tournament with a win over Andhra by 63 runs. Later, they defeated Gujarat and Vidarbha by three wickets and six wickets respectively.

Odisha are currently in the top spot in the points table in the Elite Group A and they will be keen to continue in the pole position before the tournament reaches the business end. Their strength in the batting department would be key in bagging more crucial wins.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir have lost all three encounters so far and are the wooden spoon holders in the group. They lost to Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra by five wickets, 63 runs and two wickets respectively.

Jammu and Kashmir need some collective inspirational performances in order to make a strong comeback and bounce back on the points table.

Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Details

Match: Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group A

Date and Time: December 12, Sunday 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir Weather Report

Thane will experience some nice weather for the game. As per the forecast, the temperatures will hover around 35 degrees Celsius and there will be no interruptions due to rain.

Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir Pitch Report

The venue is expected to produce a good contest between bat and ball. The wicket is two-paced and fans can expect the odd ball to trouble the batters during the middle overs. The chasing side would love to go for the target on this surface.

Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir Probable XIs

Odisha

Odisha skipper Subhranshu Senapati has been in good touch with 188 runs in three games at an average of 94. Jayanta Behera is the pick of the bowlers as he has seven wickets from three innings.

Probable XI: Ashish Rai, Govinda Poddar, Anurag Sarangi, Biplab Samantray, Jayanta Behera, Abhishek Raut, Subhranshu Senapati (c), Rajesh Mohanty, Debabrata Pradhan, Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Sandeep Pattnaik

Jammu and Kashmir

Ram Dayal is having a good tournament with the willow as he has scored over 130 runs in just two innings. He will be eager to take on the favourites Odisha in the next encounter. Meanwhile, Abdul Samad needs to put up some big knocks to keep his side in a better position.

Probable XI: Shubham Khajuria, Vivrant Sharma, Shubham Pundir (c), Ian Dev Singh (wk), Parvez Rasool, Abdul Samad, Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Ram Dayal, Umar Nazir Mir, Waseem Raza

Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir Prediction

Odisha and J&K are having exactly opposite runs in the tournament. Odisha have won all their games and while J&K have lost all their contests. Odisha will be keen to bag a big win over a relatively weaker J&K side in this upcoming encounter to strengthen their pole position.

