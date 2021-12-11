Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Punjab vs Services: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report

In the fourth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Punjab will square off against Services. The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will host this Elite Group E clash. Punjab faced Assam in their last encounter and defeated them comprehensively. Batting first, Assam were bundled out for 125 as Punjab bowlers bowled brilliantly.

The opening batters from Punjab stepped up and displayed a batting masterclass as they chased down the total in the 16th over. It was a comprehensive performance from them and will look to repeat their performance against Services in their upcoming clash.

Services are unbeaten in the competition so far. They defeated Goa in a nail-biting contest. After being asked to bat first, Goa were knocked over on 154 in the 41st over.

The Services batters struggled to get going but Pulkit Narang remained unbeaten on 67 to guide his side across the line. They chased down the total with one wicket in 44 overs. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Punjab vs Services Match Details:

Match: Punjab vs Services, Round 4, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 12 2021, Sunday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Punjab vs Services Pitch Report

The pitch at JSCA International Stadium Complex is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Punjab vs Services Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday. The temperature in Ranchi is expected to range between 11 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Punjab vs Services Probable XIs

Punjab

Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Markande picked up four and three wickets respectively as Assam were bundled out on 125. Abhishek Sharma (56*) and Prabhsimran Singh (73*) helped them chase down the total by 10 wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Mayank Markande, Siddharth Kaul, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh

Services

The bowlers stepped up with Raj Bahadur Pal picking up three wickets as it helped them knock over Goa on 154. Pulkit Narang played a fantastic innings of 67* to take his side across the line with one wicket in hand.

Probable XI

Shivam Tiwari, Ravi Chauhan, Rahul Singh Gahlaut, Rajat Paliwal (c), Mohit Ahlawat, Devender Lohchab (wk), Rahul Singh, Pulkit Narang, Diwesh Gurdev Pathania, Raj Bahadur Pal, Trivendra Kumar

Punjab vs Services Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off wins in their previous games. Punjab won their last game comprehensively whereas Services had to fight hard for their win in their previous encounter. Punjab look like a well-settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Punjab to win this encounter

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Arshdeep Singh to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 1 votes so far