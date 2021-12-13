Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Railways vs Assam: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Railways and Assam will meet in a Round 5 Elite Group E game in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on Tuesday.

Both teams have had underwhelming campaigns this season, as they have already crashed out of the competition. While Railways have managed only a single win in four games, Assam are yet to open their account after four matches. Both teams will fight it out to restore some pride and bow out of the tournament with a win.

Railways vs Assam Match Details

Match: Railways vs Assam, Round 5, Elite Group E, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 14th, 2021, Tuesday; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi .

Railways vs Assam Pitch Report

The surface is a paradise for the batters. It is a flat wicket, so the bowlers cannot afford any mistakes here. However, the pacers are likely to get some swing with the new ball in the early hours of the game.

Railways vs Assam Weather Forecast

There are no chances of rain, and a clear day is predicted in Ranchi on matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 11 to 24 degrees Celsius.

Railways vs Assam Probable XIs

Railways

Railways stunned Goa by two wickets in their last game. They restricted Goa to 241-7 in their allotted 50 overs after bowling first. Drushant Soni picked up three wickets for Railways, while Amit Kulia bagged two.

Riding on Shivam Chaudhary's 89 runs and Vivek Singh's unbeaten 57, Railways completed the chase on the last delivery of the game.

Probable XI

Mrunal Devdhar, Pratham Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Ashish Sehrawat, Vivek Singh (WK), Mohammad Saif, Karn Sharma (C), Saurabh Singh, Dhrushant Soni, Akash Pandey, Amit Kuila.

Assam

Assam lost their last game to Rajasthan by 142 runs. Batting first, Rajasthan posted a mammoth total of 335-3 in their allotted 50 overs. Pritam Das picked up two wickets for Assam, giving away 70 runs in his ten overs.

Assam could not handle the pressure of such a huge total, and got bundled out for 193 in 39.1 overs. Only Riyag Parag put up a fight with the bat, scoring 51 runs off 28 deliveries.

Probable XI

Wasiqur Rahman, Denish Das, Sibsankar Roy, Swarupam Purkayastha, Riyan Parag, Kunal Saikia (C & WK), Mukhtar Hussain, Roshan Alam, Saahil Jain, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Pritam Das.

Railways vs Assam Match Prediction

It will be a contest between two struggling sides. While Assam are on a four-game losing streak, Railways registered their first win in their last game after three losses. Railways will take some confidence from their win against Goa, looking to win back-to-back games.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Railways are likely to win this game.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Pritam Das to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far