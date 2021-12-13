Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Sikkim vs Manipur: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Sikkim will face Manipur in the 5th round game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at KL Saini Ground, Jaipur.

Following a dismal run in the competition, both sides are already out of the race for the knockout stages. Both Sikkim and Manipur have won a single game and lost three out of their four respective matches. It will be the last game in the tournament for both sides, and they will try to go out on a positive note with a win.

Sikkim vs Manipur Match Details

Match: Sikkim vs Manipur, Round 5, Plate, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 14th, 2021, Tuesday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Sikkim vs Manipur Pitch Report

It is a sporting wicket with something in it for everyone. While the surface has enough runs for the batters, the spinners will enjoy themselves in the second half of the game. The pace bowlers will also get some swing with the new ball in the morning.

Sikkim vs Manipur Weather Forecast

A clear day with the sun shining bright is predicted in Jaipur on Tuesday. The temperature is expected to stay between 11 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Sikkim vs Manipur Probable XIs

Sikkim

Sikkim lost their last game to Bihar by seven wickets. Batting first, Sikkim could only manage a total of 193/9 in 50 overs. Their five batters crossed 20 runs, but none of them could convert their start into a big knock.

The Sikkim bowlers failed to impress while defending the total as Bihar completed the chase in the 37th over. Rahul Tamang and Mandup Bhutia picked up one wicket each.

Probable XI:

Liyan Khan, Ashish Thapa (WK), Pankaj Rawat, Kranthi Kumar (C), Codanda Ajit Karthik, Palzor Tamang, Lee Yong Lepcha, Mandup Bhutia, Rahul Tamang, Md Saptulla, Rajiv Malay

Manipur

Manipur defeated Arunachal Pradesh by eight wickets in their last game. Bowling first, Manipur dismissed Arunachal Pradesh for 116 in 45 overs. Bishworjit Konthoujam was the star with the ball as he returned with the figures of five wickets for 11 runs in ten overs, including five maidens. Manipur chased down the total with ease inside 24 overs. Johnson Singh remained unbeaten for 39 runs.

Probable XI

Narisingh Yadav (C & WK), Nitesh Sedai, Sagatpam Jayanta, Langlonyamba Keishangbam, Johnson Singh, Homendro Meitei, Bonny Chingangbam, Kishan Singha, Ajay Lamabam Singh, Thomas Moirangthem, Bishworjit Konthoujam

Sikkim vs Manipur Match Prediction

While there is not much to separate the two sides so far, Manipur will be feeling confident after registering a dominant win in their last game. Their bowling outfit also looks to be in better rhythm, which could be a dangerous sign for Sikkim.

Prediction: Manipur are expected to win this contest.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

