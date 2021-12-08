Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Tamil Nadu will lock horns with Karnataka in the second round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum will host this Elite Group B fixture.

Tamil Nadu defeated the defending champions Mumbai in their last game. Every batter stepped up and contributed as they posted a mammoth 290 on the board, losing eight wickets.

The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to knock over Mumbai on 236, winning the game by 54 runs. Tamil Nadu will be high in confidence after their win over the defending champions and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Karnataka, meanwhile, defeated Puducherry comprehensively in their last fixture. After being asked to bat first, Karnataka posted 289 on the board, losing six wickets.

The bowlers then stepped up and wreaked havoc in the Puducherry camp as they knocked them over for 53, winning the game by 236 runs. The win would have boosted Karnataka's confidence and they will be looking to repeat their performance against Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Match Details:

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Round 2, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 9th 2021, Thursday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Greenfield Stadium, Trivandrum

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Pitch Report

The pitch at Greenfield Stadium is a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely once set. The surface is expected to assist spinners from both sides.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Weather Forecast

The temperature in Trivandrum is expected to range between 24 and 31 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day with rain predicted on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Probable XIs

Tamil Nadu

Shahrukh Khan played a fantastic cameo (66 off 35) lower down the order to help his side post a massive 290 on the board. Washington Sundar and M Siddharth picked up three wickets each as it helped them defend the total successfully.

Probable XI

Sai Sudharsan, Narayan Jagadeesan (c), Baba Indrajith, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kousik J, Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Sandeep Warrier

Karnataka

Contributions from Samarth R (95), Siddharth K V (61), Manish Pandey (64) and S Sharath (55) helped them post 289 on the board. Jagadeesha Suchith and Koushik V picked up four and three wickets respectively to help them knock over Puducherry on 53, winning the game by 236 runs.

Probable XI

Samarth R, Rohan Kadam, Siddharth K V, Manish Pandey (c), Karun Nair, S Sharath (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, K C Cariappa, Koushik V, Venkatesh M, Vidyadhar Patil

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off wins in their respective opening games. Both look strong on paper and it promises to be a cracking contest on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu have a good balance to their side and are expected to carry forward their winning momentum.

Prediction: Tamil Nadu to win this encounter.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Washington Sundar to score 30+ and pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far