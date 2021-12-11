Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Tamil Nadu vs Puducherry: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report

The fourth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 sees Tamil Nadu lock horns against Puducherry. St Xavier’s KCA Cricket Ground in Trivandrum will host this exciting Elite Group B clash.

Tamil Nadu have played three games so far and won all of them. They beat Bengal comprehensively in their last fixture.

After being asked to bat first, Tamil Nadu posted 295 on the board, losing eight wickets. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to knock over Bengal for 149, winning the game by 146 runs.

Meanwhile, Puducherry lost to Baroda in their last encounter as they failed to carry forward the winning momentum. It was a disappointing performance from their batters.

After being asked to bat first, the Puducherry batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out for 82.

The bowlers tried their level best and picked up five wickets but there weren’t enough runs on the board as they failed to defend the total.

Tamil Nadu vs Puducherry Match Details:

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Puducherry, Round 4, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 12, 2021, Sunday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: St Xavier’s KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum

Tamil Nadu vs Puducherry Pitch Report

The pitch at Sr Xavier’s KCA Cricket Ground is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely onto the willow and the batters enjoy playing on this surface.

The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this pitch.

Tamil Nadu vs Puducherry Weather Forecast

The temperature in Trivandrum is expected to hover between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Tamil Nadu vs Puducherry Probable XIs

Tamil Nadu

Contributions from Dinesh Karthik (87), Baba Indrajith (64) and Kousik J helped Tamil Nadu post 295 on the board in their previous fixture.

Ragupathy Silambarasan then picked up four wickets and broke the back of the Bengal batting line-up, allowing Tamil Nadu to win the game by 146 runs.

Probable XI

B Sai Sudharsan, Narayan Jagadeesan (c & wk), Washington Sundar, Baba Indrajith, Dinesh Karthik, Kousik J, Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Sandeep Warrier

Puducherry

Only three batters managed to get into double figures for Puducherry as they were knocked over for 82 in their previous match against Baroda.

Sagar P Udeshi picked up three wickets but it still wasn't enough as Puducherry failed to defend a modest total, losing by five wickets.

Probable XI

Ragu (wk), Rohit D (c), Pavan Deshpande, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Paras Dogra, Iqlas Naha, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Subodh Bhati, Sagar V Trivedi, Sagar P Udeshi, Vignesh Kannan

Tamil Nadu vs Puducherry Match Prediction

Tamil Nadu is on a roll in the competition so far and it will be an uphill task for Puducherry in their next meeting. Puducherry needs to be at their absolute best to challenge Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu looks strong on paper and expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Tamil Nadu to win this encounter.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

