Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Tripura vs Arunachal Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Tripura will meet Arunachal Pradesh in their opening game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on Wednesday.

Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura are placed in the Plate Group alongside Bihar, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Manipur.

Tripura finished last in Elite Group A last season after losing all five of their matches. Arunachal Pradesh, on the other hand, finished sixth in the Plate Group with four losses and one abandoned game in their five fixtures.

Both Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh will try to do better than last season by winning the first game itself.

Tripura vs Arunachal Pradesh Match Details

Match: Tripura vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 1, Plate, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 8, 2021, Wednesday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Tripura vs Arunachal Pradesh Pitch Report

It is not a high-scoring venue, but the surface has enough runs for the batters. The wicket also has some purchase for the spinners, and the slow bowlers will enjoy their time here.

Tripura vs Arunachal Pradesh Weather Forecast

A bright sunny day is predicted in Jaipur on Wednesday. There is no chance of precipitation, and the temperature levels will hover between 11 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Tripura vs Arunachal Pradesh Probable XIs

Tripura

Bikramkumar Das, Arkaprabha Sinha, and KB Pawan will be the key batters for the side. Manisankar Murasingh, Amit Ali, and Rahil Shah will lead the bowling charge for Tripura.

Probable XI:

Bikramkumar Das, Arkaprabha Sinha, KB Pawan, Dipayan Debbarma, Rajat Dey, Sankar Paul, Manisankar Murasingh, Amit Ali, Ajoy Sarkar, Rahil Shah, Saruk Hossain

Arunachal Pradesh

Techi Doria, Song Tacho, and Techi Neri will be the main batters for Arunachal Pradesh, while Manav Patel, Akhilesh Sahani and Yab Niya are expected to handle the bowling department.

Probable XI

Techi Doria, Yab Niya, Techi Neri, Techi Sonam, Song Tacho, Kengo Goken Bam, Suraj Tayam, Vijay Rao, Akhilesh Sahani, Manav Patel, Indiya Toku

Tripura vs Arunachal Pradesh Match Prediction

Tripura will enter this contest as the clear favorites as they have a stronger squad at their disposal.

Tripura are also in better form as they had a decent run in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where they finished second in the Plate Group with four wins and a single loss in five matches.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Tripura are likely to win this fixture.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. KB Pawan to score a fifty? Yes No 1 votes so far