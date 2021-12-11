Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Tripura vs Nagaland: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Tripura are all set to square off against Nagaland in the fourth round fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur.

Tripura have been in fine form in the competition as they sit at the top of the Plate standings with three wins in three matches.

Meanwhile, Nagaland have also been decent with two wins and one loss in their respective three matches. They currently sit fourth in the points table and must win this game to stay alive in the tournament.

Tripura will look to get closer to the knockout stages with another victory in this fixture.

Tripura vs Nagaland Match Details

Match: Tripura vs Nagaland, Round 4, Plate, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 12, 2021, Sunday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Tripura vs Nagaland Pitch Report

The pitch at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground is a sporting surface with some assistance for both the batters and the bowlers.

While the pacers will get seam movement in the early hours of the day, the spinners will get into the game as the match progresses.

Tripura vs Nagaland Weather Forecast

A day with zero chance of rain is expected in Jaipur on Sunday. The temperature levels are likely to range between 9 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Tripura vs Nagaland Probable XIs

Tripura

Tripura defeated Sikkim by eight wickets in their last game. Sikkim posted a total of 231/8 batting first as Amit Ali bagged four wickets to halt their charge.

Riding on phenomenal knocks by Bishal Ghosh (unbeaten 127 runs) and Samit Gohel (73 runs), Tripura completed the chase in 46.1 overs.

Probable XI: Bishal Ghosh, Samrat Singha, Samit Gohel, KB Pawan (C & WK), Rajat Dey, Subham Ghosh, Rahil Shah, Ajoy Sarkar, Rana Dutta, Manisankar Murasingh, Amit Ali

Nagaland

Nagaland lost to Bihar by 138 runs in a one-sided contest in their last match. Bihar posted 280/8 in 50 overs while batting first. Shrikant Mundhe bagged two wickets for his team, but his economy rate was on the higher side.

Chasing the target, Nagaland crumbled badly under the scoreboard’s pressure and got all out for 142 in 31.4 overs. Shrikant Mundhe was the only batter to put up a fight with 74 runs.

Probable XI: Joshua Ozukum, Sedezhalie Rupero, Shrikant Mundhe, Rongsen Jonathan (C), Chetan Bist (WK), Imliwati Lemtur, Khrievitso Kense, Hokaito Zhimomi, Abu Nechim, Nagaho Chishi, Hem Chetri

Tripura vs Nagaland Match Prediction

Tripura have been utterly dominant so far as they have comprehensively beaten their opponents in all three matches.

Meanwhile, Nagaland faced a confidence-crushing defeat in their last game. They began with two back-to-back wins, but the loss in the last game has arrested complete momentum.

Prediction: Tripura are likely to win this game.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

