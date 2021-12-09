Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Tripura vs Sikkim: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Tripura will square off against Sikkim in the third round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host this Plate Group fixture.

Tripura have been on a roll in the competition this season. They have won both their games so far and will be high on confidence. Tripura beat Manipur comprehensively in their last game and will be looking to keep performing the same way in their next fixture.

After being asked to bat first, Tripura posted 273 on the board, thanks to a brilliant century from B.B. Ghosh at the top of the order. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters as they restricted Manipur to 187, winning the game by 86 runs.

Sikkim, meanwhile, suffered a loss in their opening game of the competition against Meghalaya but bounced back to beat Mizoram in their next fixture. It was a good all-round performance from them and they will be looking to keep up the good work.

Bowling first, Sikkim bowlers did a fantastic job of restricting Mizoram to 183 in their 50 overs. Skipper Kranthi Kumar, coming in at No. 4, remained unbeaten on 63 and guided his side across the line as they won the game by four wickets, chasing down the total in the 45th over.

Tripura vs Sikkim Match Details:

Match: Tripura vs Sikkim, Round 3, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 11th 2021, Saturday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Tripura vs Sikkim Pitch Report

The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface and the bowlers need to be at their best while bowling on this deck. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Tripura vs Sikkim Weather Forecast

The temperature in Jaipur is expected to range between 9 and 24 degrees Celsius. The temperature will stay on the lower side throughout the day.

Tripura vs Sikkim Probable XIs

Tripura

B.B. Ghosh remained unbeaten on 119 to help his side post 273 on the board. He was well-supported by his skipper Pawan K.B. who scored 80*. The wickets were spread among the bowlers as they successfully restricted Manipur to 187, winning the game by 86 runs.

Probable XI

B.B. Ghosh, S.M. Singha, Samit Gohli, Pawan K.B. (c & wk), A.S. Sarkar, Rana Datta, R.A. Dey, S.S. Ghosh, Rahil Shah, M.B. Mura Singh, Amit Ali

Sikkim

Karthik C.A., Nitesh Kumar Gupta and Sumit picked up two wickets each as they restricted Mizoram to 183. Skipper Kranthi Kumar remained unbeaten on 63 to help his side get across the line in the 45th over.

Probable XI

Chitiz Tamang (wk), Liyan Khan, Ashish Thapa, Kranthi Kumar (c), Karthik C.A., Sumit, Lee Yong Lepcha, Palzor, Mandup Bhutia, Nitesh Kumar Gupta, Md Saptula

Tripura vs Sikkim Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off wins in their last games and will be high on confidence. With Tripura and Sikkim being evenly matched, it promises to be a cracking contest on Saturday.

Tripura are a well-settled unit and are expected to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Tripura to win this encounter.

Tripura vs Sikkim live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

