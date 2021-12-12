Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Uttar Pradesh will square off against Haryana in the fifth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, PCA in Mohali will host this Elite Group C clash.

After losing the first two games, Uttar Pradesh have bounced back in the competition to win the next two games. They defeated Hyderabad comprehensively in their last game.

Bowling first, Uttar Pradesh's bowlers were brilliant as they knocked over Hyderabad for 149. The batters then stepped up as they chased down the total in 26 overs to win the game by seven wickets.

They will be looking to keep performing in the same way.

Haryana have managed to win only a single game in the competition so far. They lost to Delhi in their last encounter, which was a close-fought one.

After being asked to bat first, Delhi posted 267 on the board, losing five wickets. S R Chauhan of Haryana scored an excellent century but the other batters failed to support him as they were knocked over for 257, losing the game by 10 runs.

They need to be on their toes while facing Uttar Pradesh in their next fixture.

Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana Match Details:

Match: Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana, Round 5, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 14, 2021, Tuesday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, PCA, Mohali

Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana Pitch Report

The pitch at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium is a belter of a track. Batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the willow. The bowlers often go on a journey on missing their mark.

Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mohali is expected to range between 8 and 21 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana Probable XIs

Uttar Pradesh

Yash Dayal picked up a fifer and was well-supported by Ankit Rajpoot who picked up three wickets, helping Uttar Pradesh knock over Hyderabad for 149.

The top-order batters stepped up and contributed with the bat as they chased down the total in 26 overs, losing only three wickets.

Probable XI

Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal (wk), Karan Sharma (c), Sameer Rizvi, Rinku Singh, Shivam Sharma, Sameer Choudhary, Aksh Deep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal

Haryana

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three wickets, helping his side restrict Delhi to 267 in their 50 overs. S R Chauhan (107) and Pramod Chandila (78) tried their level best, but the lack of support from the other batters resulted in them falling short by 10 runs.

Probable XI

H J Rana (c), C K Bishnoi, S R Chauhan, Y R Sharma, Pramod Chandila, N R Saini (wk), A K Chahal, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tinu Kundu, J A Bhambhu

Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana Match Prediction

Uttar Pradesh defeated Hyderabad in their last game and will be high in confidence. Haryana players failed to fire in unison and it resulted in them losing the game against Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to beat Haryana on Tuesday.

Prediction: Uttar Pradesh to win this encounter.

