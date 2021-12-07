Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Vidarbha will meet Himachal Pradesh in their opening game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on Wednesday at Dadoji Konddev Stadium.

Vidarbha and Himachal have been placed in Elite Group A alongside Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha.

Vidarbha had a terrible last season as they finished last in Elite Group B with a single win and four losses in five games.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh were no different from their opponents. Last season, they finished fifth in Elite Group D with one win and four losses in their respective five matches.

Both teams will now be looking to have a better run this season and begin with a victory.

Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh Match Details

Match: Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 1, Elite Group A, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 8, 2021, Wednesday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane is a spin-friendly wicket prepared on red soil. While it offers enough runs for the batters, the slow bowlers are likely to dominate here.

The team winning the toss might opt to bat first.

Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast

A bright sunny day with no chance of rain is predicted in Mumbai on Wednesday. Meanwhile, temperature levels are likely to hover between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh Probable XIs

Vidarbha

The trio of Siddhesh Wath, Atharva Taide and Akshay Wadkar will be the key for Vidarbha in the batting department. The likes of Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur and Akshay Karnewar will form a strong bowling unit for Vidarbha.

Probable XI:

Siddhesh Wath, Atharva Taide, Akshay Wadkar, Jitesh Sharma, Apoorv Wankhade, Shubham Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Ganesh Satish, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare

Himachal Pradesh

Prashant Chopra, Raghav Dhawan and Nikhil Gangta will be the main batters for Himachal Pradesh. Rishi Dhawan will once again be the key man for Himachal with both bat and the ball.

Meanwhile, Vaibhav Arora, Pankaj Jaiswal and Mayank Dagar will lead the bowling attack.

Probable XI

Prashant Chopra, Akash Vasisht, Rishi Dhawan, Nikhil Gangta, Nitin Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Raghav Dhawan, Abhimanyu Rana, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ayush Jamwal, Vaibhav Arora

Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh Match Prediction

Both Vidarbha and Himachal Pradesh have some talented players in their respective squads. However, Vidarbha were in better form in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

They made it to the semifinals in the T20 competition, losing to Karnataka in the last four. They will be feeling confident of repeating their performance in the 50-over format as well.

Prediction: Vidarbha are expected to win this contest.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

