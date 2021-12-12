Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Vidarbha vs Jammu and Kashmir: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

The fifth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 sees Vidarbha squaring off against Jammu and Kashmir at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai. It promises to be a quality Elite Group A fixture.

Vidarbha got off to a good start to the competition by winning their first two games but lost their way as they suffered losses in their next two games. They fell to Gujarat in their previous encounter.

It was a high-scoring affair as Gujarat posted 363 on the board after being asked to bat first. Vidarbha's batters tried their level best but kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they fell short by 46 runs.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir lost their first three games but have bounced back to win their fourth game. They defeated Odisha comprehensively in their last game.

After being asked to bat first, Jammu and Kashmir scored 278 in their 50 overs. The bowlers then backed up their bowlers to knock over Odisha on 183 and register their first win of the competition.

Vidarbha vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Details:

Match: Vidarbha vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 5, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

Date and Time: December 14th 2021, Tuesday, 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai.

Vidarbha vs Jammu and Kashmir Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC is a belter of a track. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Fans can expect a high scoring game on Tuesday.

Vidarbha vs Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Mumbai are expected to range between 23 and 31 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Vidarbha vs Jammu and Kashmir Probable XIs

Vidarbha

Y R Thakur and Darshan Nalkande picked up two wickets each but were on the expensive side as Gujarat posted 363 on the board. Ganesh Satish scored a brilliant hundred (110) and A A Sarvate supported him with 58 but they fell short by 46 as they were knocked over on 317.

Probable XI

Faiz Fazal (c), Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Y V Rathod, J M Sharma (wk), A V Wadkar, A A Sarvate, Darshan Nalkande, Y R Thakur, A S Thakare, A A Wakhare.

Jammu and Kashmir

Henan Nazir top-scored with 79 and was well-supported by the other batters as they posted 278 in their 50 overs. Abid Mushtaq broke the back of Odisha’s batting lineup by picking up a fifer as it helped his side knock over their opposition on 183, winning the game by 95 runs.

Probable XI

Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria, Henan Nazir, Abdul Samad, Parvez Rasool, Shubham Pundir, Ram Dayal, Fazil Rashid (wk), Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Mujtaba Yousuf.

Vidarbha vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Prediction

Vidarbha was part of a high-scoring game against Gujarat but failed to get on the winning side. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir registered their first win of the competition by beating Odisha in their last game.

Vidarbha have a better balance within their side and we expect them to come out on top on Tuesday despite losing their last game.

Prediction: Vidarbha to win this encounter.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

