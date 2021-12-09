Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Andhra vs Vidarbha: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Andhra will square off against Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday, December 9, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Andhra, led by KS Bharat, didn’t make the best of starts to their campaign in the tournament. After electing to field first, their bowlers faltered as Odisha racked up a massive score of 278-5, thanks to Subranshu Senapati (116), who hit eight fours and two sixes.

Harishankar Reddy picked up two wickets, but conceded 63 runs in his ten overs. Andhra struggled to find any momentum in their run chase, getting bowled out for 215 in 46.3 overs. Ricky Bhui scored 74, but his valiant effort went in vain.

Meanwhile, Vidarbha, captained by Faiz Fazal, began their campaign on the right note. On Wednesday, they got past Himachal Pradesh by seven wickets. After opting to field first, Vidarbha bowled out their opponents for an under-par score of 213 in 46 overs.

They then chased down their target in 39.5 overs and with 61 deliveries to spare. Opening batter Atharva Taide set the tone with a 64-run knock, hitting five fours and three sixes. Yash Rathod made 76 off 78 to make sure Vidarbha crossed the finish line with consummate ease.

Andhra vs Vidarbha Match Details

Match: Andhra vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: December 9th, 2021, Thursday; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Andhra vs Vidarbha Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium is an excellent one for batting. However, bowlers are also likely to have their say. Chasing should be the way forward for the captain winning the toss.

Andhra vs Vidarbha Weather Forecast

Conditions are expected to stay clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will likely be around the 26-degree Celsius mark, with the humidity on the lower side.

Andhra vs Vidarbha Probable XIs

Andhra

Ambati Rayudu, Ricky Bhui, Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Ashwin Hebbar, KV Sasikanth, CR Gnaneshwar, Manish Golamaru, Pinninti Tapaswi, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Harishankar Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan.

Vidarbha

Faiz Fazal (c), Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Sarwate, Ganesh Satish, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Akshay Wadkar, Aditya Thakare, Atharva Taide, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Yash Rathod.

Andhra vs Vidarbha Match Prediction

Vidarbha looked in excellent form in their first game. Their players delivered with both bat and ball. So they seem to be the favourites to win this game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Vidarbha are likely to win this game on Thursday.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Ambati Rayudu score a half-century? Yes No 1 votes so far