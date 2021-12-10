Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Round three of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 sees Arunachal Pradesh square off against Mizoram. The Soul Feel Cricket Stadium in Jaipur will host this Plate fixture.

Arunachal Pradesh have lost the two games they have played so far. They are really struggling in the competition and lost to Nagaland in their last game. Batting first, Arunachal Pradesh managed to score 200 on the board, getting knocked over in the last over. The bowlers then tried their level best but couldn’t defend the total as Nagaland chased down the total in the 42nd over, winning the game by five wickets.

Meanwhile, Mizoram got off to a winning start but failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost to Sikkim in their last fixture. After being asked to bat first, Mizoram's batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they could only score 183, losing nine wickets. It was an uphill task for the bowlers and they failed to defend the total as Sikkim chased down the total in the 45th over.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Match Details:

Match: Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram, Round 3, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 11th 2021, Saturday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Soul Feel Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Pitch Report

The pitch at Soul Feel Cricket Stadium is on a balanced track. It will assist spinners from both sides as the surface tends to get slower as the game progresses. The batters need to be patient while playing their strokes.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Weather Forecast

The temperature in Jaipur is expected to range between 9 and 24 degrees Celsius. The conditions will be perfect for a game of cricket.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Probable XIs

Arunachal Pradesh

Song Tacho scored 63 and was well-supported by Nazeeb Saiyed, who scored 42 as it helped them post 200 on the board. R B Bishnoi Jr picked up four wickets but lacked support from the other bowlers as Nagaland chased down the total, winning the game by five wickets.

Probable XI

Doria, Song Tacho, Kumar Nyompu, Akash Singh, Techi Neri (c), Nazeeb Saiyed, Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Akhilesh Sahani, R B Bishnoi Jr, Manav Patel, Niia

Mizoram

Contributions from Uday Kaul (42) and Taruwar Kohli (69) helped Mizoram post 183 on the board. The other batters failed to contribute much with the bat. Dika Ralte and G Lalbiakvela picked up two wickets apiece but the bowling outfit failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Amatea, Hruaizela, Uday Kaul (c & wk), Taruwar Kohli, Thankhuma, Iqbal Abdulla, Parvez, G Lalbiakvela, Bobby, Dika Ralte, Moses

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off losses in their respective last games. Players from both sides have failed to fire in unison. Batters from both sides need to step up and contribute in their next clash.

Mizoram looks strong on paper—expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Mizoram to win this encounter.

