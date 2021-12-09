Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Bihar vs Nagaland: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Round three of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 sees Bihar locking horns against Nagaland. K L Saini Stadium in Jaipur will host this Plate fixture.

Bihar have lost both their games so far. They lost to Meghalaya in a thriller in their last match.

Bihar skipper Ashutosh Aman won the toss and opted to bowl first. Meghalaya posted 273 on the board, losing six wickets.

Bihar batters got off to a decent start and S Gani lower down the order played a brilliant innings of 94. However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually fell short by a run as they were knocked over on the last ball of the match.

They will be hoping to come back stronger in their next game against Nagaland.

Meanwhile, Nagaland have played two games so far and won both of those fixtures. They defeated Arunachal Pradesh convincingly in their last match.

Batting first, Arunachal Pradesh were bundled out for 200 in 49.5 overs. The batters stepped up and backed up their bowlers as they chased down the total in the 42nd over, thanks to a fifty from their skipper R Jonathan.

Nagaland will be riding high on confidence and will be looking to keep performing in the same way.

Bihar vs Nagaland Match Details:

Match: Bihar vs Nagaland, Round 3, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 11, 2021, Saturday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: K L Saini Stadium, Jaipur

Bihar vs Nagaland Pitch Report

The pitch at K L Saini Stadium is a balanced track. The batters need to be patient early on in their innings as they can play their strokes freely once set.

The surface will assist spinners from both sides.

Bihar vs Nagaland Weather Forecast

The temperature in Jaipur is expected to range between 9 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Bihar vs Nagaland Probable XIs

Bihar

Amod Yadav picked up three wickets and Shashi Shekhar picked up two wickets as they restricted Meghalaya to 273 in their previous match.

S Gani scored 94 but the other batters failed to hold their nerves in the end as they fell short by one run.

Probable XI

Yashaswi Rishav, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Babul Kumar, Rahour, Mahrour, S Gani, Ashutosh Aman (c), Shivam S Kumar, Amod Yadav, Abhijeet, Shashi Shekhar

Nagaland

Imliwati starred with the ball, picking up three wickets in their previous match, which helped them knock over Arunachal Pradesh for 200.

Contributions from skipper R Jonathan (67) and S S Mundhe (49) helped them chase down the total in the 42nd over.

Probable XI

Joshua, Sedezhalie, S S Mundhe, R Jonathan (c), Chetan Bist (wk), Zhimomi, Hem, Khrievitso, Abu Nechim Ahmed, Imliwati, Nagaho

Bihar vs Nagaland Match Prediction

Bihar suffered a heart-breaking loss in their last game. Nagaland, on the other hand, won their previous match convincingly and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Having said that, Bihar do look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Bihar to win this encounter.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

