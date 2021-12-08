Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Chandigarh are up against Uttarakhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on Thursday, December 9, at the Madhav Rao Scindia Cricket Ground in Rajkot.

Chandigarh did not have the ideal start to the season. They suffered a six-wicket loss in their opening game against Kerala.

Batting first, Chandigarh could only put up a total of 184/8. Skipper Manan Vohra top-scored with 56. However, the rest of the batters failed to get going. Arpit Singh (25*) and Sandeep Sharma (26*) made some useful contributions at the end.

However, 184 runs were not going to be enough to defend. Kerala got home in just 34 overs after losing just four wickets. Jagjit Singh Sandhu, Yuvraj Choudhary, Jaskarandeep Singh and Arpit Singh each picked up a wicket.

Chandigarh will be hoping for an improved outing in this encounter.

Uttarakhand also lost their opening game against Chhattisgarh. Batting first, Chhattisgarh posted a modest score of 256/5. Agrim Tiwari and Ankit picked up three and two wickets each respectively for Uttarakhand.

They put up a decent effort in the chase but eventually fell short by 21 runs, finishing at 235/5. Robin Bist scored an unbeaten 130 while Swapnil Singh scored 57. However, their efforts went in vain as Uttarakhand failed to chase down the total.

Uttarakhand will be disappointed not to have finished the match as they came relatively close to doing so.

Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand Match Details

Match: Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy

Date: December 9, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Madhav Rao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot.

Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand Pitch Report

The surface at this venue will provide assistance to the bowlers. They can restrict batters if they are consistent with the areas they bowl in.

Batting will not be easy on this surface. Scoring runs in the first innings will be slightly difficult.

Batters need to apply themselves well in order to get to a defendable total. The team winning the toss should look to chase on this wicket.

Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be clear with bright sunshine during the course of the match. There is no possibility of rain. Temperatures will range between 17 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand Probable XIs

Chandigarh

Probable XI

Manan Vohra (c), Sarul Kanwar, Shivam Bhambri, Arjit Pannu (w), Kunal Mahajan, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Sandeep Sharma, Ankit Kaushik, Jaskaran Singh, Arpit Pannu, Jagjit Singh.

Uttarakhand

Probable XI

Mayank Mishra, Kamal Singh, Vijay Sharma (w), Akash Madhwal, Dikshanshu Negi, Ankit Manor, Robin Bist, Swapnil Singh, Jay Gokul Bista (c), Kunal Chandela, Agrim Tiwari.

Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction

Both the teams lost their previous games and will be eager to win this match. Chandigarh struggled with their batting and could not do much with the ball either. On the other hand, Uttarakhand put up a decent fight and got close to winning the game. They should take confidence from the same and appear to be the better side between the two. Therefore, Uttarakhand could walk away with all points from this contest.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Uttarakhand to win this match.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Will Manan Vohra score a fifty? Yes No 1 votes so far