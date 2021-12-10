Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Chhattisgarh vs Chandigarh: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh lock horns against each other in the third round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot will host this Elite Group D fixture.

Chhattisgarh beat Uttarakhand in their opening game of the competition but failed to win the next game as they suffered a heavy loss against Maharashtra. After being asked to bat first, the Chhattisgarh batters did a fine job, posting 275 on the board while losing seven wickets.

However, the bowlers then failed to back up their batters as they managed to pick up only two wickets. Maharashtra chased down the total with three overs to spare.

Chandigarh, on the other hand, have got off to the worst possible start. They have played two games so far and lost both. They lost to Uttarakhand in their last fixture.

The batters did a good job of posting 269 on the board after being put in to bat. The bowlers tried their level best and even picked up seven wickets but failed to hold their nerves in the end as Uttarakhand chased down the total with four balls to spare.

Chhattisgarh vs Chandigarh Match Details:

Match: Chhattisgarh vs Chandigarh, Round 3, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

Date and Time: December 11th 2021, Saturday, 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

Chhattisgarh vs Chandigarh Pitch Report

The pitch at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is good for batting. The batters can record big scores as the ball comes nicely onto the bat while the bowlers need to be on their toes on this surface.

Chhattisgarh vs Chandigarh Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Saturday. The temperature in Rajkot is expected to range between 17 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Chhattisgarh vs Chandigarh Probable XIs

Chhattisgarh

Contributions from Amandeep Khare (82) and Shashank Singh (63) helped Chhatisgarh post 275 on the board in their last game. Ajay Mandal picked up two wickets but the other bowlers failed to deliver as Maharashtra chased down the total with three overs to spare.

Probable XI

A Herwadkar, Shashank Chandrakar (wk), Ashutosh Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia (c), Amandeep Khare, Shashank Singh, Ajay Mandal, Shubham Agrawal, Veer Pratap Singh, Sourabh Majumdar, Sumit Ruikar.

Chandigarh

Sarul Kanwar was brilliant at the top of the order for his 97 while A K Kaushik scored 55 to help Chandigarh post 269 on the board in their last match. Yuvraj Choudhary picked up three wickets and Sandeep Sharma chipped in with two wickets.

However, they failed to defend the total as Uttarakhand won the game in the last over.

Probable XI

Manan Vohra (c), Sarul Kanwar, Shivam Bhambri, Arjit Singh (wk), A K Kaushik, Gurinder Singh, Jaskarandeep Singh, Amrit Lal Lubana, Yuvraj Choudhary, Sandeep Sharma, Jagjit Singh Sandhu.

Chhattisgarh vs Chandigarh Match Prediction

Both sides failed to win their respective last games and will be looking to be at their best when they face each other on Saturday. The bowlers from both sides need to deliver and back up their batters.

Chandigarh have a good balance to their side and expect them to finish on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Chandigarh to win this encounter.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

