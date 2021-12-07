Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Chhattisgarh will square off against Uttarakhand in their opening game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on Wednesday at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C.

Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand are placed in Elite Group D alongside Chandigarh, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

Chhattisgarh had a tough run in the competition last season as they finished fourth in Elite Group A with two wins and three losses in five matches.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand managed to qualify for the playoffs last season. They finished at the top of the Plate Group with five wins in as many matches. An enthralling contest is thus expected between the two sides as they will both try their best to begin on the right foot with a win.

Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand Match Details

Match: Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand, Round 1, Elite Group D, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 8th, 2021, Wednesday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot

Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand Pitch Report

The surface is a batting paradise and a high-scoring venue. The team winning the toss is likely to field first to take advantage of the new ball movement in the early hours.

Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand Weather Forecast

There might be some cloud covers in Rajkot on Wednesday, but there is no chance of precipitation. Meanwhile, the temperature level is expected to stay between 18 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand Probable XIs

Chhattisgarh

Akhil Herwadkar, alongside Shashank Chandraker and Sanjeet Desai, is expected to lead the batting charge for Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, Sumit Raikar and Ravi Kiran will hold the key with the ball.

Probable XI: Akhil Herwadkar, Shashank Chandraker, Sanjeet Desai, Sourabh Majumdar, Amandeep Khare, Ravi Kiran, Sumit Ruikar, Aishwarya Mourya, Shubham Agarwal, Shashank Singh, Ajay Jadav Mandal

Uttarakhand

Jay Gokul Bista, Sanyam Arora and Kunal Chandela are likely to form the batting unit for Uttarakhand. Agrim Tiwari, Swapnil Singh and Akash Madhwal are expected to be the key players in the bowling department.

Probable XI: Mayank Mishra, Sanyam Arora, Akash Madhwal, Dikshanshu Negi, Kunal Chandela, Vaibhav Bhatt, Saurabh Rawat, Swapnil Singh, Jay Gokul Bista, Tanush Gusain, Agrim Tiwari

Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction

Chhattisgarh have assembled a balanced squad of quality players in batting and bowling. At the same time, Uttarakhand are looking a little light in the batting department. Chhattisgarh have a bowling unit to dismantle the vulnerable batting of Uttarakhand.

Prediction: Chhattisgarh are likely to win this contest.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

