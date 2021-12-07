Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Hyderabad vs Haryana: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Round one of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 sees Hyderabad lock horns against Haryana. Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali will host this Elite Group C clash.

Hyderabad have been brilliant in the domestic circuit in recent times. Everyone played their part to perfection as they qualified for the semi-finals of the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

After remaining unbeaten throughout the competition, they lost to eventual winners Tamil Nadu in their semi-final clash. The Hyderabad side have looked good in white-ball cricket over the last few years and will be looking to continue playing in the same way.

Haryana failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the last edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

After winning the first two games of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, they lost their way as they were defeated in their remaining fixtures and were knocked out of the competition.

Haryana haven’t lived up to expectations in the past few years and it will be up to the players to play to their potential in the upcoming one-day league.

They have got promising cricketers on their side and will be hoping to kickstart the competition on a positive note.

Hyderabad vs Haryana Match Details:

Match: Hyderabad vs Haryana, Round 1, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 8, 2021, Wednesday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Mohali

Hyderabad vs Haryana Pitch Report

The pitch at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is good for batting. The ball will come nicely onto the willow and batters can play their strokes freely once set.

Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Hyderabad vs Haryana Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mohali is expected to range between 11 and 23 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Hyderabad vs Haryana Probable XIs

Hyderabad

Probable XI

Abdul Ela Al Quraishi, Tanmay Agarwal, Adnan Ahmed, Himalay Agarwal, Rahul Buddhi, Ajay Dev Goud, Chama Milind, Ravi Teja, Akshath Reddy, Tanay Thyagarajan, Trishank Gupta

Haryana

Probable XI

Ankit Kumar, Ajit Chahal, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tinu Kundu, Nitesh Hooda, Amit Rana, Harshal Patel, Himanshu Rana, Mohit Sharma, Shivam Chauhan

Hyderabad vs Haryana Match Prediction

Hyderabad and Haryana will be playing their opening game against each other. Both sides have excellent players in their ranks and it will be an exciting contest on Wednesday.

Haryana have some experienced players on their side and expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Haryana to win this encounter.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

