Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Hyderabad vs Jharkhand: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Hyderabad will square off against Jharkhand in the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday, December 14, at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh.

Hyderabad, led by Tanmay Agarwal, are third in the points table in Elite Group C. They started on a good note with back-to-back wins over Haryana and Delhi. However, defeats against Saurashtra and Uttar Pradesh have dented their progress in the competition.

On Sunday, UP beat them by seven wickets. After being put in to bat first, Hyderabad were bowled out for 149. Rahul Buddhi’s 49 was the saving grace for Hyderabad. In response, UP romped home in 26 overs and with 144 deliveries to spare.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand, led by Saurabh Tiwary, haven’t found the going easy in the ongoing edition of the tournament. On Sunday, Saurashtra beat them by seven wickets. After being sent in to bat, Jharkhand scored 211, thanks to Ishank Jaggi’s 75-ball 56.

Utkarsh Singh, batting at No.3, turned up with a valuable 55-run knock. Shahbaz Nadeem and Varun Aaron scored 20s to take Jharkhand past the 200-run mark. However, Prerak Mankad’s unbeaten 106 off 72 made sure Saurashtra chased down the target in 34.4 overs.

Hyderabad vs Jharkhand Match Details

Match: Hyderabad vs Jharkhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: December 14th, 2021, Tuesday; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh.

Hyderabad vs Jharkhand Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been a good one for batting. However, the bowlers have extracted quite a bit from the surface as well. Chasing should remain the way forward.

Hyderabad vs Jharkhand Weather Forecast

Conditions are expected to be clear, with no chance of rain on matchday. The temperature will likely be around the 13-degree Celsius mark.

Hyderabad vs Jharkhand Probable XIs

Hyderabad

Tanmay Agarwal (c), Abhirath Reddy, Tilak Varma, Kolla Sumanth (wk), Rahul Buddhi, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Mickil Jaiswal, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Kartikeya Kak, Chandan Sahani.

Jharkhand

Ishank Jaggi, Nazim Siddiqui (wk), Utkarsh Singh, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary (c), Kaushal Singh, Anukul Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vivekanand Tiwari, Rahul Shukla, Varun Aaron.

Hyderabad vs Jharkhand Match Prediction

Hyderabad have a power-packed array of players in their ranks. Although they have lost two consecutive games, they are expected to stage a comeback in this game against Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

