Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Jharkhand vs Delhi: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

In the first round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Jharkhand will face Delhi at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, PCA in Mohali. It’s an Elite Group C clash.

Jharkhand didn’t have the best season last time around. After winning the first three games in the last edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, they lost their remaining two games and failed to qualify for the quarterfinals. Jharkhand were knocked out of the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the group stages. They will be looking to turn the tables around in the upcoming one-day league.

Delhi, on the other hand, qualified for the quarterfinals in the last edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. After getting off to a losing start against Mumbai, they bounced back to win the remaining group games. They even defeated Uttarakhand in the preliminary quarter-final but lost to Uttar Pradesh in the next round. They won three of the five games on offer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and will be looking to be at their best in the upcoming few weeks.

Jharkhand vs Delhi Match Details:

Match: Jharkhand vs Delhi, Round 1, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 8th 2021, Wednesday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, PCA, Mohali

Jharkhand vs Delhi Pitch Report

The pitch at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy this surface as the ball comes on nicely to the bat. Fans can expect a high-scoring game on Wednesday.

Jharkhand vs Delhi Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to range between 11 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Jharkhand vs Delhi Probable XIs

Jharkhand

Probable XI

Vikash Singh, Virat Singh, Vikash Vishal, Saurabh Tiwary, Ishank Jaggi, Pankaj Kumar (wk), Kaushal Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Monu Kumar, Anukul Roy, Varun Aaron

Delhi

Probable XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Kshitiz Sharma, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Anuj Rawat (wk), Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Pradeep Sangwan (c), Mayank Yadav

Jharkhand vs Delhi Match Prediction

Jharkhand and Delhi haven’t had the best of times in recent years. Both sides have failed to live up to expectations on the domestic circuit and will be looking to get going with a win here. Delhi looks a well-balanced unit and expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Delhi to win this encounter.

