Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Karnataka vs Puducherry: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Karnataka and Puducherry face off in the first round of the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The KCA Cricket Ground in Mangalapuram, Trivandrum will host this Elite Group B contest.

Karnataka has been one of the most consistent sides in the domestic circuit. They qualified for the semifinals in the last edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They lost to the eventual winners Mumbai in their semi-final clash.

Karnataka made a fine start to the season by qualifying for the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. It was a thriller of a contest. However, they failed to hold their nerves and lost to Tamil Nadu on the last ball of the match. Manish Pandey has led them brilliantly so far and will be eager to continue doing so in the upcoming one-day league.

Puducherry didn’t have the best time last season. They managed to win only one game before getting knocked out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020 in the group stages. They had a similar performance in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where they won their last group game before crashing out in the group stages.

Everyone needs to fire in unison for Puducherry to stand any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. They will be hoping to put their best foot forward on Wednesday.

Karnataka vs Puducherry Match Details:

Match: Karnataka vs Puducherry, Round 1, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 8th 2021, Wednesday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Trivandrum

Karnataka vs Puducherry Pitch Report

The pitch at KCA Cricket Ground is good for batting. The players enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes on nicely to the bat. The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Karnataka vs Puducherry Weather Forecast

The temperature in Trivandrum is expected to range between 24 and 31 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Karnataka vs Puducherry Probable XIs

Karnataka

Probable XI

Rohan Kadam, BR Sharath, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey (c), Abhinav Manohar, Praveen Dubey, Jagadeesha Suchith, MB Darshan, Vidyadhar Patil, Shreyas Gopal, Prateek Jain

Puducherry

Probable XI

Ramachandran Ragupathy, Suboth Bhati, Damodaran Rohit, Paras Dogra, Iqlas Naha, Sagar Trivedi, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, S Karthik (wk), Bharat Sharma, Sagar Udeshi, Ashith Rajiv

Karnataka vs Puducherry Match Prediction

Karnataka will be high on confidence after finishing as the runners-up in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Puducherry has been really struggling in recent times and needs to be at its best in the upcoming one-day league.

Karnataka looks strong on paper and expect them to defeat Puducherry in their opening game of the competition.

Prediction: Karnataka to win this encounter.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

