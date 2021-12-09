Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Meghalaya vs Manipur: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

In the third round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Meghalaya will square off against Manipur in a Plate fixture at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur.

Meghalaya have won both their games so far and will be high on confidence. They defeated Bihar in a nail-biting contest in their most recent fixture. It went down to the wire and Meghalaya managed to hold their nerves to win the game by a solitary run.

After being asked to bat first, Meghalaya posted 273 on the board, losing six wickets. Bihar got off to a good start but Meghalaya bowlers fought hard to knock over Bihar on 272, winning the thrilling game by one run.

Manipur, meanwhile, are really struggling in the competition. They have played two games so far, failing to win both.

Manipur lost to Tripura in their last fixture. After electing to bowl first, the bowlers struggled to make an impact as Tripura posted 273 on the board, losing only two wickets. Manipur batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they could only manage to score 187 in their 50 overs, losing the game by 86 runs.

Meghalaya vs Manipur Match Details:

Match: Meghalaya vs Manipur, Round 3, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 11th 2021, Saturday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Meghalaya vs Manipur Pitch Report

The pitch at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground is on the slower side. It will assist spinners from both sides as the surface tends to get slower as the game progresses. The batters need to be patient while playing their strokes.

Meghalaya vs Manipur Weather Forecast

The temperature in Jaipur is expected to range between 9 and 24 degrees Celsius. The conditions will be perfect for a game of cricket.

Meghalaya vs Manipur Probable XIs

Meghalaya

Chirag Khurana displayed a batting masterclass at the top of the order as he remained unbeaten on 117, helping his side post 273 on the board. The wickets were spread among the bowlers and they held their nerves in the end to win the game by a solitary run.

Probable XI

Chirag Khurana, Kishan, Rohit Shah, Punit Bisht (c & wk), Lerry, D B Ravi Teja, Dippu, Akash Kumar, Chengkam Sangma, Ram, Aryan

Manipur

The bowlers struggled to make breakthroughs as Tripura managed to score 273 in their 50 overs, losing only two wickets. Langlonyamba M tried his level best by scoring 78 but failed to take his side across the line as they fell short by 86 runs.

Probable XI

P Prafullomani (wk), Narsingh Yadav (c), Karnajit Y, Jayanta, L Gibson, Langlonyamba M, Johnson, Bishworjit, Kishan, Homendro, Thomas M

Meghalaya vs Manipur Match Prediction

The two sides have had contrasting journeys in the competition so far. Meghalaya have won both their games whereas Manipur are yet to win a game.

Meghalaya have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to come out on top on Saturday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Meghalaya to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Chirag Khurana to score a century? Yes No 0 votes so far