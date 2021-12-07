Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Nagaland vs Manipur: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Nagaland will be up against Manipur in their opening game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on Wednesday.

Nagaland and Manipur are placed in the Plate Group alongside Bihar, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Sikkim. Last season, Nagaland had a decent run in the competition, but they finished fourth in the Plate Group with four wins and a single loss in five matches.

Meanwhile, Manipur had a horrendous run as they finished at the bottom of the points tally after losing all five of their games. While Nagaland will look to put up another strong performance this season, Manipur will have to improve massively to put up a fight.

Nagaland vs Manipur Match Details

Match: Nagaland vs Manipur, Round 1, Plate, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 8th, 2021, Wednesday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Soul Feel Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

Nagaland vs Manipur Pitch Report

The surface is decent for batting, and plenty of runs are in the offing for the batters. However, the surface might get slow as the match progresses, and the spinners will have their say in the game.

Nagaland vs Manipur Weather Forecast

A clear day without any rain threats is predicted in Jaipur on Wednesday. Meanwhile, temperature levels are likely to hover between 10 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Nagaland vs Manipur Probable XIs

Nagaland

Rongsen Jonathan, Shrikant Mundhe and Chetan Bisht will be the key batters for Nagaland. Meanwhile, Abu Nechim, Nagaho Chishi, and Khrievitso Kense are expected to manage the bowling duties for Nagaland.

Probable XI: Rongsen Jonathan, Sedezhalie Rupero, Shrikant Mundhe, Hokaito Zhimomi, Khrievitso Kense, Abu Nechim, Chetan Bist, Imliwati Lemtur, Nagaho Chishi, Joshua Ozukum, Hem Chetri

Manipur

Kshetrimayum Narisingh, Nitesh Sedai and Al Bashid Muhammed will be the leading batters for Manipur in this game. Rex Singh, alongside Kishan Singha and Bishworjit Konthoujam are expected to lead the bowling charge.

Probable XI: Bishworjit Konthoujam, Kishan Singha, Chingangbam Singh, Kshetrimayum Narisingh, Sagatpam Jayanta, Nitesh Sedai, Rex Singh, Al Bashid Muhammed, Langlonyamba Keishangbam, Sunil Salam, Ishworjit

Nagaland vs Manipur Match Prediction

Nagaland have managed to rope in some experienced players in their squad and have more exposure to the 50-over format. Nagaland also defeated Manipur in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They will thus feel confident of repeating the feat.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Nagaland are likely to win this contest.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Abu Nechim to pick up 2+ wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far