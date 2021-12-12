Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Odisha vs Himachal: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Odisha will face Himachal in the fifth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Cricket Club of India in Mumbai will host this exciting Elite Group A contest.

Odisha’s brilliant run came to a halt in their last game. After winning their first three matches, they suffered a loss against Jammu and Kashmir.

After being put in to bat, Jammu and Kashmir posted 278 on the board. It was a daunting task ahead for Odisha, and the batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out for 183, losing the game by 95 runs.

Himachal, meanwhile, got off to a brilliant start, winning their first three games but lost to Andhra in their next encounter. It was a high-scoring affair and Himachal were handed their first defeat of the competition.

The decision to bowl first backfired for Himachal as Andhra posted 322 on the board, losing only four wickets. Himachal's batters tried hard but kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they were knocked over on 292, falling short by 30 runs.

Both Odisha and Himachal will be eager to get back to winning ways.

Odisha vs Himachal Match Details:

Date and Time: December 14, 2021, Tuesday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Club of India, Mumbai

Odisha vs Himachal Pitch Report

The pitch at Cricket Club of India is a balanced track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely early in their innings.

The pitch tends to get slower as the game progresses, assisting slow bowlers.

Odisha vs Himachal Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Mumbai are expected to range between 23 and 31 degrees Celsius. Expect a full game on Tuesday as there is no chance of rain predicted.

Odisha vs Himachal Probable XIs

Odisha

The bowlers tried their level best and even picked up nine wickets but were expensive as Jammu and Kashmir posted 278 on the board.

Abhishek Raut top-scored with 40 and the other batters failed to contribute as they were bundled out for 183, losing the game by 95 runs.

Probable XI

Shantanu Mishra, Anurag Sarangi, Subhransu Senapati (c), Govinda Poddar, Biplab Samantaray, Sujit Lenka (wk), Abhishek Raut, Debabrata Pradhan, Sunil Kumar Roul, Jayanta Behera, Ashish Rai

Himachal

The bowlers failed to pick up regular wickets as Andhra posted a mammoth 322 on the board, losing only four wickets.

Skipper Rishi Dhawan tried his level best by scoring 79 but the lack of significant partnerships resulted in them falling short by 30 runs as they were knocked over for 292.

Probable XI

S G Arora (wk), Prashant Chopra, P S Khanduri, S L Verma, A R Kumar, Rishi Dhawan (c), A P Vashisht, M J Dagar, P P Jaswal, V K Galetiya, Arpit N Guleria

Odisha vs Himachal Match Prediction

Both sides’ progress was halted in their last match by their respective opposition. Both have promising players on their side and will be eager to be at their best and get back to winning ways.

Odisha have a well-settled unit and expect them to beat Himachal on Tuesday.

Prediction: Odisha to win this encounter.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

