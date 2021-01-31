Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Arjun Tendulkar selected by MCA for probable players' camp 

Prithvi Shaw, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun are among the 100 players selected for the probable players' camp for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

The BCCI recently decided that the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be held as part of the truncated 2020-21 domestic season, even as the Ranji Trophy won’t take place for the first time in 87 years.

MCA Secretary Sanjay Naik and Jt Secretary Shahalam Shaikh said in a statement:

"All the above-selected players are requested to report at MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, Bandra Kurla Complex on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 8 am in coloured clothing."

The 2021 Indian domestic season resumed with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. Buoyed by its success, the BCCI is set to host the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Vinoo Mankad Under-19 Trophy and the Senior Women's One-day tournament.

In his letter to the state associations on Friday, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah informed:

"As you are aware, we have lost a lot of time and consequently, it has been difficult to plan the cricket calendar on account of the precautions that are necessary for the safe conduct of the games.

"However, it was extremely important for us to ensure that women's cricket takes place and I am extremely happy to inform you that we are going to conduct the Senior Women's One-day tournament simultaneously with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and follow it up with Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under 19. This has been decided after having received your feedback on the domestic season 2020-21.”

About the Vijay Hazare Trophy

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is a one-day tournament that was started in 2002–03 as a limited-overs domestic competition. It is named after the famous Indian cricketer Vijay Hazare.

Tamil Nadu is the most successful team in Vijay Hazare Trophy history, having won it five times. Karnataka are the defending champions, and have four titles to their credit.

In a rain-affected final of the 2019-20 season, Karnataka defeated Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method). Abhimanyu Mithun was the star of the show for Karnataka with figures of 5 for 34, including a hat-trick on his birthday.

Devdutt Padikkal (609) was the leading run-getter in the tournament, while Pritam Das (23) and Gaurav Yadav (23) were the leading wicket-takers.