Reports – Indian domestic season: No Ranji Trophy; BCCI to organize Vijay Hazare trophy instead

The Indian domestic season has been finalised, with the BCCI making the decision to host the Vijay Hazare trophy instead of the Ranji Trophy. It was a toss-up between the two tournaments going into Sunday's BCCI apex meeting.

But a decision has now been made to go ahead with the 50-over tournament, with the Ranji Trophy falling victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, Times of India reports.

The BCCI has made the call not to organise the Ranji Trophy this season, in a decision that will no doubt divide opinion.

A number of people, including BCCI president Sourav Ganguly wanted the Ranji Trophy to go ahead. But ultimately, the pandemic made it impossible for the BCCI to organise such a large-scale tournament.

"We're just being practical. Let's face it - the pandemic still hasn't gone anywhere. It's here and our lives continue to remain dispossessed by it. There are 38 First Class teams and a bio-bubble of that degree is simply not possible," a source told the Times of India.

The Vijay Hazare trophy will be held instead, and it will get underway after the conclusion of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20I tournament. The current plan is for the 50-over tournament to take place in February.

Despite there being no red-ball cricket this season, the BCCI still plans to compensate the players suitably.

BCCI also planning to host women's T20 tournament

The BCCI will also host a women's T20 tournament next month

Advertisement

The BCCI is also planning to organise a T20 tournament as part of the women's domestic season. Plans are for the tournament to take place next month, but no other details have yet been revealed.

The India women's cricket team hasn't played much cricket since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the exception of the short Women's T20 Challenge tournament as part of the IPL.

But their domestic season will likely begin next month, with India's leading cricketers getting the chance to show their quality in the shortest format of the game.