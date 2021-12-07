Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Punjab vs Rajasthan: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report 

Punjab take on Rajasthan in the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 8 at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

Punjab are a quality side, with seasoned campaigners Mandeep Singh and Gurkeerat Singh Mann among their ranks. They have a lot of upcoming talent in the form of Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh.

The bowling of Siddharth Kaul and Mayank Markande will be crucial for Punjab. In their List A careers, Kaul has taken 25 wickets with an economy of 5.30 while Markande has claimed 15 scalps with an economy of 4.32.

The batting of Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Prabhsimran Singh will also be extremely important. Gurkeerat has scored over 300 runs at an average of 46.57 while Prabhsimran had scored 300+ runs at an average of 60.60 in List A games so far.

Punjab finished fifth in Group B, having won only two of their five games.

Rajasthan are a capable side and have some quality players in their line-up. Skipper Deepak Hooda and Mahipal Lomror are seasoned campaigners and their experience will come in handy.

Ravi Bishnoi and Shubham Sharma will be crucial with the ball in hand and will need to provide timely break-throughs for their side. Mahipal Lomror and Manender Singh will need to make substantial contributions with the willow.

Rajasthan had a rather disappointing run in the tournament last season, finishing fourth in Group D. They will be hoping to better their performance from last season and progress into the knockout stage this year.

Punjab vs Rajasthan Match Details

Match: Punjab vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy

Date: December 8, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi

Punjab vs Rajasthan Pitch Report

The surface at the JSCA International Stadium is a good cricketing surface. The batters can play their shots freely once they spend enough time in the middle.

The bowlers need to bowl tight lines and lengths to extract assistance from this surface. The team that wins the toss will want to chase on this surface.

Punjab vs Rajasthan Weather Report

Spells of partly cloudy skies are expected to be a feature on matchday. Temperatures are expected to range between 14 and 25 degrees Celsius.

No rain interruptions are expected throughout the day.

Punjab vs Rajasthan Probable XIs

Punjab

Probable XI

Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Baltej Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sharad Lumba, Harpreet Brar, Siddharth Kaul, Mayank Markande, Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan

Probable XI

Deepak Hooda (c), Mahipal Lomror, Salman Khan, Chandrapal Singh, Manender Singh, Shubham Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Tanveer Ul-Haq.

Punjab vs Rajasthan Match Prediction

Punjab are a quality side and have some solid players in their lineup. They are favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

Prediction: Punjab to win.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

