Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Saurashtra vs Haryana: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Saurashtra will square off against Haryana in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday, December 9 at Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh.
Saurashtra, led by Jaydev Unadkat, have made an impressive start to their campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. After being put in to bat first, Saurashtra were bowled out for 223 in 47.3 overs. Opening batter Harvik Desai top-scored for them with an 89-ball 52, laced with seven fours.
Samarth Vyas, DA Jadeja and skipper Unadkat also chipped in with scores in the 30s. Thereafter, Chirag Jani picked up a five-wicket haul and helped Saurashtra bowl out Uttar Pradesh for 191. UP’s Rinku Singh scored a half-century while batting at No. 6 but his efforts went in vain.
Haryana, led by Harshal Patel, on the other hand, didn’t quite make the greatest of starts to the tournament. On Wednesday, December 8, Hyderabad defeated them by five wickets. Haryana were bowled out for 162 in 39.2 overs after being sent in to bat first.
Barring Yashu Sharma, who made 68 off 70, none of the other batters looked comfortable. Yuzvendra Chahal accounted for three scalps but Hyderabad chased the target down in 41 overs. Skipper Patel and Mohit Sharma bowled economically as well.
Saurashtra vs Haryana Match Details
Match: Saurashtra vs Haryana, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22
Date and Time: December 9th, 2021, Thursday, 9:00 AM IST
Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh
Saurashtra vs Haryana Pitch Report
The pitch at the venue hasn’t been an overly easy one for batting and run-making hasn’t been all that simple. Chasing can be tough and hence, winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.
Saurashtra vs Haryana Weather Forecast
Conditions will be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 10-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 80s.
Saurashtra vs Haryana Probable XIs
Saurashtra
Probable XI: Harvik Desai, Snell Patel (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Chetan Sakariya, Yuvraj Chudasama
Haryana
Probable XI: Himanshu Rana, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Shivam Chauhan, Yashu Sharma, Harshal Patel (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohit Sharma, Rohit Parmod Sharma (wk), Sanjay Dhull, Amit Rana, Sumit Kumar
Saurashtra vs Haryana Match Prediction
Saurashtra have an experienced batting and bowling unit with a blend of youngsters and experienced names. It won’t be a surprise if they go on to win the encounter.
Prediction: Saurashtra are likely to win this fixture
