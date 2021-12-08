Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Sikkim vs Mizoram: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

On Thursday, Sikkim will face Mizoram in their 2nd round fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur.

Mizoram made a winning start to their campaign as they registered an upset victory over Bihar in their opening game by seven wickets. They will now feel confident as they search for their second consecutive win.

Meanwhile, Sikkim lost their opening game to Meghalaya by 164 runs. They will need something special to bounce back from such a heavy defeat.

Sikkim vs Mizoram Match Details

Match: Sikkim vs Mizoram, Round 2, Plate, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 9th, 2021, Thursday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Sikkim vs Mizoram Pitch Report

It is a decent surface to bat on, but the bowlers will also get some assistance from the wicket. The team winning the toss might opt to bat first as the wicket might get slower in the second half of the game.

Sikkim vs Mizoram Weather Forecast

Clear weather with no threat of rain is predicted in Jaipur on Thursday. Meanwhile, the temperature levels are expected to range between 9 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Sikkim vs Mizoram Probable XIs

Sikkim

Sikkim lost their last game to Meghalaya by 164 runs. Batting first, Meghalaya posted a total of 265/5 in 50 overs. Sumit Singh and Palzor Tamang were the only bowlers to pick up wickets with three and two scalps, respectively.

Sikkim's batting collapsed while chasing the target, and they could only manage 101/10 in 39 overs. Only three batters reached double figures, with Liyan Khan top-scoring with 26 runs.

Probable XI: Palzor Tamang, Liyan Khan, Kranthi Kumar (C), Ashish Thapa (WK), Sumit Singh, Lee Yong Lepcha, Mandup Bhutia, Nilesh Lamichaney, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Md Saptulla, Akash Luitel

Mizoram

Mizoram defeated Bihar by seven wickets in their last game. Bowling first, Mizoram did a tremendous job of restricting Bihar to a paltry total of 222/8 in 50 overs. Remruatdika Ralte was the star with the ball as he returned with a five-wicket haul. Riding on Uday Kaul’s unbeaten hundred, Mizoram chased down a total inside 48 overs.

Probable XI: Uday Kaul (C & WK), Taruwar Kohli, Bobby Zothansanga, Iqbal Abdulla, G Lalbiakvela, Amatea Lalhmangaiha, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalhruaizela, Parvez Ahmed, Remruatdika Ralte, Moses Ramhlunmawia

Sikkim vs Mizoram Match Prediction

Mizoram did a wonderful job in both batting and bowling departments against Bihar. They look synchronized as a unit and are likely to continue their momentum going forward.

Sikkim, at the same time, will have to dig deep if they want to move on from the loss in the last match. Their batting needs massive improvement to challenge Mizoram, which is highly unlikely, given the quality Mizoram have in their bowling unit.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Mizoram are likely to win this contest

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Uday Kaul to take 2 or more catches? Yes No 0 votes so far