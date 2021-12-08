Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Tripura vs Manipur: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Tripura will square off against Manipur in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd round fixture on Thursday at Soul Feel Cricket Stadium in Jaipur.

Tripura made a fantastic start to their campaign as they registered a huge victory of 210 runs against Arunachal Pradesh. However, the same can't be said about Manipur. In a one-sided contest, they lost their opening game to Nagaland by eight wickets.

Tripura would like to keep up their good form in search of another win, while Manipur will try to bounce back and open their account.

Tripura vs Manipur Match Details

Match: Tripura vs Manipur, Round 2, Plate, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 9th, 2021, Thursday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Soul Feel Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

Tripura vs Manipur Pitch Report

It's a fine surface to bat on, but the new-ball bowlers will get some movement in the game's early hours. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Tripura vs Manipur Weather Forecast

A day with clear skies and zero chance of precipitation is predicted in Jaipur on Thursday. Meanwhile, the temperature is expected to stay between 9 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Tripura vs Manipur Probable XIs

Tripura

Tripura defeated Arunachal Pradesh by 210 runs in their last match. Batting first, Tripura posted a massive total of 336/4 in 50 overs. Samit Gohel scored a splendid hundred with 135 runs off 128 deliveries, while KB Pawan also contributed 64 runs.

Defending the target, Tripura bowlers came out all guns blazing and wrapped up Arunachal Pradesh for 129/10 in 39.2 overs. Rahil Shah accounted for four wickets, while Ajoy Sarkar bagged three wickets.

Probable XI: Bishal Ghosh, Samrat Singha, Samit Gohel, KB Pawan (C & WK), Manisankar Murasingh, Rajat Dey, Ajoy Sarkar, Rana Dutta, Rahil Shah, Subham Ghosh, Amit Ali

Manipur

Manipur lost their last game against Nagaland by eight wickets. Batting first, Manipur failed to get off the blocks and got all-out for 80 runs in 32.3 overs. None of their batters could score the past 15 runs.

The bowlers tried to contain the opposition, but Nagaland completed the chase in 28.3 overs. Bishworjit Konthoujam was the only bowler in the wickets column with one wicket against his name.

Probable XI: Narisingh Yadav (C & WK), Nitesh Sedai, Bonny Chingangbam, Sagatpam Jayanta, Karnajit Yumnam, Langlonyamba Keishangbam, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Kishan Thokchom, Homendro Meitei, Johnson Singh, Thomas Moirangthem

Tripura vs Manipur Match Prediction

There is a massive gulf between the quality of the two sides. While Manipur have a decent bowling attack, their batting doesn't have enough firepower to counter Tripura bowling.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Tripura are likely to win this fixture.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Tripura Manipur 0 votes so far