Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Uttar Pradesh will lock horns with Delhi in the third round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Cricket Stadium in Sector-16 in Chandigarh will host this Elite Group C fixture.

Uttar Pradesh are struggling in the competition, having lost both their games so far. They suffered a heavy loss against Jharkhand in their last encounter.

After being asked to bat first, Uttar Pradesh posted 239 on the board, thanks to a brilliant century by Rinku Singh. The bowlers then failed to step up. They struggled to pick up wickets as Jharkhand chased down the total in the 47th over with eight wickets in hand.

Delhi, meanwhile, got off to a winning start to the competition but failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost to Hyderabad in their next fixture. It was a disappointing performance from them and they will be looking to get back to winning ways.

Delhi skipper Pradeep Sangwan won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision backfired as Hyderabad posted a mammoth 325 on the board. There were contributions from the Delhi batters, but the lack of a big partnership resulted in them falling short by 79 runs. Delhi lost nine wickets in the process and will be looking for an improved performance in their next fixture.

Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi Match Details:

Match: Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi, Round 3, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 11th 2021, Saturday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Stadium, Sector-16, Chandigarh

Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi Pitch Report

The pitch at Cricket Stadium is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line. Fans can expect a high-scoring game on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Saturday. The temperature in Chandigarh is expected to range between 9 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi Probable XIs

Uttar Pradesh

On the back of a century from Rinku Singh, Uttar Pradesh posted 239 on the board, losing seven wickets. The bowlers failed to make an impact as Jhakhand chased down the total in the 47th over, losing only two wickets.

Probable XI

Almas Shaukat, Aryan Juyal (wk), Karan Sharma (c), Priyam Garg, Aksh Deep Nath, Rinku Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Sharma, Mohsin Khan, Yash Dayal

Delhi

Skipper Pradeep Sangwan and Kulwant Khejroliya picked up two wickets apiece but failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as Hyderabad posted 325 on the board. Himmat Singh top-scored with 47 but the lack of a big partnership resulted in them falling short by 79 runs.

Probable XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat (wk), Kshitiz Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan (c), Shivam Sharma, Shivank Vashisth, Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya

Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi Match Prediction

Both Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have lost their respective last fixtures and will be eager to bounce back in the competition. With both sides having experienced players on their side, it promises to be a cracking contest.

Delhi have a good balance to their side and are expected to beat Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Prediction: Delhi to win this encounter.

