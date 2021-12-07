Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Uttar Pradesh vs Saurashtra: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Uttar Pradesh will square off against Saurashtra in round one of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Cricket Stadium in Sector 16, Chandigarh, will host this game.

Uttar Pradesh will be led by Karan Sharma. They were the runners-up in the last edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They lost only a single game in the group stage, and continued their winning run in the knockouts before running out of steam against heavyweights Mumbai in the final.

In a high-scoring game, they failed to hold their nerves. Nevertheless, they have a solid squad for this edition of the competition, and will look to go all the way this year.

Saurashtra, meanwhile, have been good in white-ball cricket in the domestic circuit in the last few years. They qualified for the quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020, but lost to eventual winners Mumbai.

They also qualified for the knockouts of the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Saurashtra will be eager to keep performing in a similar vein in the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Jaydev Unadkat has been handed the responsibility of leading the side, and he will be eager to be at his best in the one-day league.

Uttar Pradesh vs Saurashtra Match Details

Match: Uttar Pradesh vs Saurashtra, Round 1, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021,

Date and Time: December 8th 2021, Wednesday; 09:00 AM IST,

Venue: Cricket Stadium, Sector 16, Chandigarh,

Uttar Pradesh vs Saurashtra Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Stadium in Sector 16 is a balanced one. The new-ball bowlers could get an extra zip off the surface. The batters will need to be patient at the start of their innings.

Uttar Pradesh vs Saurashtra Weather Forecast

Clear skies should greet both sides on Wednesday. The temperature in Chandigarh is expected to range between 11 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh vs Saurashtra Probable XIs

Uttar Pradesh

Karan Sharma (c), Abhishek Goswami, Almas Shaukat, Priyam Garg, Aryan Juyal (wk), Madhav Kaushik, Akshdeep Nath, Rinku Singh, Samarth Singh, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi,

Saurashtra

Yuvraj Chudasama, Sheldon Jackson, Harvik Desai (wk), Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kamlesh Makvana, Prerak Mankad, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas.

Uttar Pradesh vs Saurashtra Match Prediction

Uttar Pradesh were the runners-up of the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season. They will look to go one step ahead this time. Meanwhile, Saurashtra have been good in white-ball cricket in recent times, and should provide a stern challenge.

However, Uttar Pradesh look like a more settled unit. Expect them to kickstart their campaign with a win over Saurashtra.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Uttar Pradesh to win this game.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Jaydev Unadkat to pick three or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far