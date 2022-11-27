Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Quarter Final 1, Punjab vs Karnataka: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Punjab and Karnataka are scheduled to face each other on Monday, November 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Punjab, captained by Mandeep Singh, have had a stupendous campaign so far in the ongoing edition of the T20 tournament. Having won all six of their games, they topped the points table in their group with a net run rate of +1.759.

They will go into the match after beating Nagaland by six wickets. Ashwani Kumar and Mayank Markande picked up three wickets apiece. Anmolpreet Singh scored 65 and chased down the target of 146 in 29.3 overs.

Karnataka, captained by Mayank Agarwal, finished on top of the points table in their Group with victories in six out of seven matches. With 21 points and a net run rate of 1.721, they have been fairly decent.

In their previous match, Karnataka defeated Jharkhand by five wickets. Vidhvath Kaverappa and Ronit More picked up three wickets apiece. Ravikumar Samarth scored 53 and helped Karnataka chase down 188.

Match Details:

Match: Punjab vs Karnataka, Quarter-Final 1, Vijay Hazare Trophy

Date and Time: November 28th, 2022, Monday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi has generally been excellent for the batters, but bowlers are also expected to have their say. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Punjab vs Karnataka Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain on Monday for the time being. Temperatures will vary from 23 to 27 degrees Celsius. The humidity will mostly be in the high-40s.

Punjab vs Karnataka Probable XIs

Punjab

Probable XI

Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh (c), Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Harpreet Brar, Ashwani Kumar, Gaurav Chaudhary

Karnataka

Probable XI

Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal (c), Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Gopal, Sharath BR (wk), Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ronit More, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Vidhwath Kaverappa

Punjab vs Karnataka Match Prediction

Punjab have simply been outstanding in the tournament so far. Having not lost a single match, they seem strong favorites to beat Karnataka in their previous match.

Prediction: Punjab to win this encounter.

Punjab vs Karnataka Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

