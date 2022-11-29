Karnataka and Saurashtra are set to lock horns in the first semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 on Wednesday, November 30. The Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground in Ahmedabad will host the contest.

Karnataka had an excellent run in the group stage as they won six out of their seven matches with a net run rate of +1.721. They carried their form into the preliminary quarter-final where they defeated Jharkhand by five wickets.

In the quarter-final on Monday, Karnataka beat Punjab by four wickets. After bowling their opponent out for 235, Karnataka chased the target down in 49.2 overs on the back of Ravikumar Samarth's 71-run knock, laced with five fours.

Saurashtra, captained by Jaydev Unadkat, had a decent time in the group stage after they finished with 20 points and a net run rate of +1.737 courtesy of five wins from seven matches. They carried their form into the quarter-finals as well.

In the quarter-final, they defeated Tamil Nadu by 44 runs at the GS Patel Stadium in Nadiad. Harvik Desai and Arpit Vasavada's half-centuries helped Saurashtra post 293. Thereafter, they bowled Tamil Nadu out for 249.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra Match Details

Match: Karnataka vs Saurashtra Semi Final 1, Vijay Hazare Trophy

Date and Time: November 30, 2022, Wednesday, 09:00 am IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground, Ahmedabad

Karnataka vs Saurashtra Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been a sporting one, but it has tended to get better in the second half. Hence, fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward for teams.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra Weather Forecast

The good news for the players is that there is no chance of rain. Temperatures will be around the 22 degrees Celsius mark with the humidity not on the higher side.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra Probable XIs

Karnataka Probable XI

Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal (c), Nikin Jose , Manish Pandey, Shreyas Gopal, Sharath BR (wk), Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ronit More, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik.

Saurashtra Probable XI

Harvik Desai (wk), Samarth Vyas, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Parth Bhut , Jaydev Unadkat (c), Chetan Sakariya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra Prediction

Both teams have done well in the tournament so far. They have a decent balance of batters and bowlers as well. Keeping in mind the conditions and strengths, the team batting second is expected to come up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this encounter.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

