Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Bihar vs Uttarakhand: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Bihar and Uttarakhand will face each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Friday, December 1. The Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad will host the contest.

Bihar, captained by Ashutosh Aman, are placed seventh in the table and have found the going tough in the tournament thus far. With two points and a net run rate of -2.727, Bihar need to find their feet at the earliest.

They will go into the match after losing to Karnataka by seven wickets. Sakibul Gani scored an unbeaten 113 with nine fours and five sixes, but his knock eventually went in vain.

Uttarakhand, led by Jiwanjot Singh, on the other hand, are hanging in the middle of the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.836. But having won two matches in succession, they will be high on confidence.

They beat Chandigarh by six wickets in their previous match. After being asked to chase down a stiff target of 306, they went past the finish line with 14 balls left in their innings.

Bihar vs Uttarakhand Match Details

Match: Bihar vs Uttarakhand, Group C, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: Friday, December 1, 2023, 09:00 am IST

Venue: Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad

Bihar vs Uttarakhand Pitch Report

The pitch in Ahmedabad is expected to be a sporting one and a low-scoring game is on the cards. Scores above the 250-run mark can be tough to chase down.

Bihar vs Uttarakhand Weather Report

Playing conditions in Ahmedabad will be pleasant as there is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around 25 degrees Celsius with the humidity in the 50s.

Bihar vs Uttarakhand Probable Xl

Bihar

Alok Kumar, Sharman Nigrodh, Sachin Kumar, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Babul Kumar, Veer Pratap Singh, Nawaz Khan, Sakibul Gani, Ashutosh Aman (c), Himanshu Singh

Uttarakhand

Jiwanjot Singh (c), Aditya Tare (wk), Kunal Chandela, Avneesh Sudha, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Dikshanshu Negi, Mayank Mishra, Deepesh Nainwal, Agrim Tiwari, Akash Madhwal, Rajan Kumar

Bihar vs Uttarakhand Prediction

Uttarakhand will go into the game as firm favorites without a doubt. After a rough start, they have found momentum and should be able to get the better of Bihar, who are yet to open their account.

Prediction: Uttarakhand to win the match

Bihar vs Uttarakhand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Sakibul Gani to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes